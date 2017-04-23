Upstart Oilers eliminate Sharks

After a more than a decade-long playoff drought in Edmonton, the Oilers are in no hurry to leave the NHL’s postseason party.

Leon Draisaitl and Anton Slepyshev scored on breakaways in the opening minutes of the second period and the Oilers advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 on Saturday night.

“I think we’re a little bit more mature than people give us credit for and I think we showed that tonight,” said captain Connor McDavid, who sealed the game with an empty-net goal in the final second.

The three goal scorers in the clincher are among the nine skaters on the Oilers who are younger than 25 and had been almost entirely untested in the rigors of the postseason. But they managed to bounce back from a blown lead and overtime loss in Game 1 and a 7-0 shellacking in Game 4 to beat a veteran team that had gone all the way to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago.

Not that it came easy in their first postseason trip since 2006. The Oilers frantically tried to hold on after building the 2-0 lead and had to survive a tense power play after a penalty for too many men on the ice that included Joe Pavelski hitting both the crossbar and post on a shot that nearly tied the game.

“We were anxious. I’m not going to lie to you. There were anxious moments, there were mistakes, too many men on the ice, you get a little overexcited,” coach Todd McLellan said. “There were lessons learned for us. We’ll be better the next time we get in that situation, but the good thing is we came through it.”

The Sharks stumbled at the end of the season. They fell to third in the Pacific Division after blowing a nine-point lead in the final month and were then were hurt by late-season injuries that slowed down Thornton and Logan Couture.

“My gut feeling is we ran out of gas in the last month,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “It’s just a reality.”

Rangers 3, Canadiens 1

In New York, Mats Zuccarello scored twice in the second period as the Rangers beat Montreal in Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Derek Stepan also scored and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots to help New York get past the first round for the fifth time in six years. The Rangers won three straight after falling behind 2-1.

The Rangers will face the winner of the Ottawa-Boston series.

Blues 4, Wild 3 (OT)

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark of overtime to give St. Louis a series-clinching win over the Wild.

Jake Allen made 34 saves for the Blues, who led 2-0 and 3-1 in Game 5 before a furious rally by Minnesota to try to keep its season alive forced the extra frame.

The Blues will face Nashville in the second round.