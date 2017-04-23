Skater Murakami retires from competition

Figure skater Kanako Murakami appeared in a competitive event on Sunday for the final time, when she skated as a guest in Sunday’s exhibition at the World Team Trophy in Tokyo.

When introducing Murakami, the announcement at Yoyogi Gymnasium said it will be her final performance as an active skater. The 22-year-old, dressed in a white outfit, put on an emotional program that included a triple salchow jump.

The Nagoya native, who graduated from Chukyo University this spring, represented Japan at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where she finished 12th.

“I haven’t been able to produce results, and it occurred to me that I had reached my limit,” she said.

Murakami, who won the women’s singles crown at the 2010 world junior championships in The Hague at age of 15, was coached by Machiko Yamada, who also taught 2010 Vancouver Olympic silver medalist Mao Asada and 1992 Albertville Games silver winner Midori Ito.

In senior competition, she triumphed at the Four Continents championships in Taipei in 2014 and took bronze at the same event a year earlier in Osaka.