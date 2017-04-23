Grizzles survive in OT to tie series with Spurs

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley said he was an option to take the final shot and that the San Antonio Spurs thought so, too, on a night when he scored a franchise-record 35 points.

Marc Gasol laughed and insisted he didn’t know his teammate was an alternative on the game-winning play. Zach Randolph backed up his All-Star center, too.

“He told me he was going to get it and go to his fadeaway, and that’s what he did,” Randolph said.

Gasol hit a floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Grizzlies beat the Spurs 110-108 on Saturday night to even up their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.

The Grizzlies won despite blowing a 10-point lead with 7:38 left in regulation and 23 turnovers that San Antonio turned into 31 points.

Conley set a franchise postseason record with 35 points, and Gasol finished with 16 after shooting 5 of 12 for the game. He also had 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies overcame another postseason personal best from Kawhi Leonard, who had 43 points. He rallied the Spurs by scoring the last 16 points of regulation, but missed a jumper with James Ennis defending him just before the buzzer ending regulation. Leonard also tied it at 108 with 17 seconds left in overtime with a 3 from the left corner.

“That was great game,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Both teams played their hearts out. Just a fantastic basketball game. The fans got their money’s worth tonight for sure. At the end, Marc made a great shot. L.A. (LaMarcus Aldridge) contested it very, very well, and it went down.”

Game 5 is Tuesday night in San Antonio.

Conley also had eight assists and nine rebounds. Randolph added 12 points and 11 rebounds, but was 4 of 12 from the field.

Tony Parker scored 22 points after being shut out in Game 3, and Aldridge finished with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Leonard finished with 24 points combined in the fourth quarter and overtime in a thrilling game that also featured six lead changes and seven ties in the fourth quarter and overtime. Conley said it was scary watching the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate this season shooting away.

“He’s unbelievable,” Conley said. “It got to a point where you just knew if he got a shot off it was going in.”

Memphis coach David Fizdale was pretty impressed with his own guard who got a five-year, $153 million contract last summer in what was the richest deal in the NBA at that point.

“I don’t think we will be having a discussion about how much money he is worth,” Fizdale said. “I don’t want to hear about it at least. The guy’s a superstar.”

Warriors 119, Trail Blazers 113

In Portland, Stephen Curry scored 34 points, Klay Thompson added 24 and the short-handed Warriors overcame a slow start to take a 3-0 lead in their playoff series against the Trail Blazers.

The Blazers led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but couldn’t hold off the Warriors, who can clinch the series with a win Monday night in Game 4 at the Moda Center.

Golden State was without Kevin Durant, who was sitting for a second straight game cause of a left calf strain, and coach Steve Kerr remained at the team hotel because of illness.

Hawks 116, Wizards 98

In Atlanta, Paul Millsap scored 29 points, Dennis Schroder had 27 and the Hawks delivered an early knockout blow against Washington, cruising to a victory that sliced the Wizards’ lead to 2-1 in the opening-round playoff series.

After two tight losses in Washington exposed some bad blood between the teams, Atlanta returned home and built a 25-point lead by late in the first quarter.

Raptors 87, Bucks 76

In Milwaukee, DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, and Toronto beat the Bucks in a defensive slugfest to tie their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at two games apiece.

Kyle Lowry had 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Raptors, who turned up their intensity before a hostile road crowd after getting embarrassed in a 27-point loss to Milwaukee in Game 3.