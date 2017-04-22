Kubo lifts Gent to draw in playoffs

Japan striker Yuya Kubo was on target again to help Gent earn a 1-1 draw at home to Oostende in the Belgian first-division playoffs on Friday.

Franck Berrier fired Oostende into a 67th-minute lead from close range, but Kubo, who struck the winner in Monday’s 1-0 victory over Charleroi, earned the home side a point 17 minutes from time.

Samuel Kalu whipped a cross from the right into the danger zone and Kubo drove home from 12 meters for his seventh goal since joining Gent from Swiss club Young Boys in January.

“I’m pleased with the goal but we had loads of chances (to score more),” Kubo said.