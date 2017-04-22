Goffin nabs first win over Djokovic

David Goffin beat Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career on his fifth match point, winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Friday.

Goffin denied Djokovic a possible 50th career match against defending champion Rafael Nadal, who was playing the last remaining quarterfinal against unseeded Diego Schwartzman.

“It’s the best win of my career,” the 10th-seeded Goffin said.

Goffin had lost all five previous matches to Djokovic and looked to be heading for another defeat when the 12-time Grand Slam winner led 4-2 in the decider.