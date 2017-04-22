A’s get best of Mariners, Iwakuma

Hisashi Iwakuma is still looking for his first win of the season after another unsuccessful attempt Friday in the Seattle Mariners’ 3-1 defeat to the Oakland Athletics.

In his fourth start of the season, Iwakuma gave up three runs and five hits, including two home runs, while issuing four walks and striking out three in 5⅓ innings at Oakland Coliseum. He was tagged with the loss.

“I was struggling with my control on the mound. Four walks are too many and my pitches didn’t reflect my best form,” said Iwakuma, who lasted only three innings in his previous start on Sunday.

“I guess I have to believe it’s one of those times (when you can’t win) and in times like these you just have to hang in there,” he said.

The Mariners got on the scoreboard first on a Mitch Haniger RBI triple in the third, but Iwakuma (0-2) surrendered a game-tying homer to the Athletics’ Trevor Plouffe in the fifth and a go-ahead solo homer to Yonder Alonso in the sixth inning.

Oakland starter Sean Manaea (1-1) allowed one run and five hits in six innings of work for the win.

To the 36-year-old Iwakuma, recovering from a slow start to a season is a familiar pattern. Despite taking three losses in April last season, he went on to win four in May and eventually finished the season with a career-high 16 wins.

Orioles 2, Red Sox 0

In Baltimore, Dylan Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning, Manny Machado homered and the surging Orioles beat Boston.

It was the seventh win in nine games for Baltimore, which has the best record in the majors at 11-4, which includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East.

Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings. The 2011 first-round draft pick lowered his ERA to 1.37 and extended his run of consecutive scoreless innings to 13. Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save — all in the past three nights.

Indians 3, White Sox 0

In Chicago, Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum in leading Cleveland over the White Sox.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in his fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016, against Tampa Bay. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches.

Twins 6, Tigers 3

In Minneapolis, Justin Verlander stumbled again, Miguel Cabrera left after straining his right groin and Detroit wasted a three-run lead against the Twins, who burst ahead when Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer that capped a six-run sixth inning.

Astros 6, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Carlos Beltran, playing three days before his 40th birthday, led off the second inning with his 423rd home run, and Houston rallied past Tampa Bay.

Beltran homered off Alex Cobb (1-2) and also singled in the fourth as the Astros won for the ninth time in 11 games. With 1,040 extra-base hits, Beltran is one behind Pete Rose for third among switch-hitters behind Eddie Murray (1,099) and Chipper Jones (1,055).

Houston’s Norichika Aoki finished 0-for-2 in the win.

Rangers 6, Royals 2

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos each homered twice to back a season-high eight innings from Cole Hamels.

Gallo’s first homer was a tiebreaking two-run shot in the second inning on a 3-0 pitch — a liner that matched teammate Carlos Gomez for the longest in the majors this season at 141 meters and was the hardest with an exit velocity of 187 kph, according to MLB’s statcast.

Padres 5, Marlins 3

In San Diego, Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and Trevor Cahill pitched seven strong innings in his home debut for his hometown team, which beat Miami for its third straight win.

Hedges gave the Padres a nice cushion when he homered off the front of the balcony on the fourth floor of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner, his fourth. It was off reliever David Phelps (2-2).

Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit double in the ninth for the Marlins.

Cubs 6, Reds 5 (11)

In Cincinnati, Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th.

Chicago won for the 19th time in its last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in its last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

Rockies 6, Giants 5

In Denver, Trevor Story hit his first career grand slam and Charlie Blackmon lined an inside-the-park homer as part of a six-run fourth inning.

It’s the first time an NL team has hit a grand slam and an inside-the-parker in the same inning since the 1950 New York Giants, according to STATS. The Boston Red Sox accomplished the feat in 2011.

Nationals 4, Mets 3 (11)

In New York, Bryce Harper homered early, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jeurys Familia, sending Washington to its fifth straight win.

Familia came in for Josh Smoker (0-1) and again had trouble finding the strike zone, forcing home a run with a walk to Trea Turner, as the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. New York fell to 1-3 in extra innings early this season.

Phillies 4, Braves 3

In Philadelphia, Jeremy Hellickson pitched seven strong innings and Cesar Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs.

Hellickson (3-0) allowed two runs and just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Freddy Galvis, Aaron Altherr, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco each drove in runs for the Phillies, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to Atlanta.

Cardinals 6, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Adam Wainwright homered and drove in four runs while getting his first victory of the season.

The pitcher ripped a two-run homer into the second deck in left field off Wily Peralta (3-1) to put St. Louis up 2-1 in the third. He drove in two more runs with a single in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1.

Diamondbacks 13, Dodgers 5

In Phoenix, Paul Goldschmidt, Yasmany Tomas and Chris Iannetta each drove in two runs in a nine-run eighth inning.

Chris Taylor’s pinch-hit home run had put Los Angeles up 5-4 in the seventh. Taylor’s homer was the first run allowed this season by Archie Bradley (1-0), who went two innings to get the victory.

The Diamondbacks had six hits and five walks in the eighth. It was the sixth time Arizona has scored nine runs in an inning. The club record is 13.

Pirates 6, Yankees 3

In Pittsburgh, Josh Bell hit his second home run in as many games and the Pirates got to CC Sabathia early.

Jordy Mercer led off with a solo shot against Sabathia (2-1) in the first and Bell followed an inning later with a two-run homer to the left field bleachers to give Pittsburgh a four-run cushion.

Blue Jays 8, Angels 7 (13)

In Anaheim, Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning, Joe Biagini escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning and Toronto beat the hosts early Saturday morning.

The Angels rallied after two Toronto errors in the 13th. Kole Calhoun drove in one run with a single, and Biagini plunked Mike Trout with the bases loaded for another. Biagini then struck out Albert Pujols and got C.J. Cron to line out to center field for his first save.

In the top of the inning, Bautista hit his first homer of the season after two-out singles from Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera against Jesse Chavez (1-3). Bautista’s homer came on a 1-1 pitch and soared out to left-center. The slugger had two hits to bring his average up to .131 this season.

Ryan Tepera (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings in the game that lasted 5 hours, 36 minutes.