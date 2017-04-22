BayStars amass 13 hits, whip Dragons

Every player in the Yokohama Baystars’ starting lineup had at least one hit in a 13-hit offensive attack as the Yokohama-based club defeated the Chunichi Dragons 11-4 in the Central League on Saturday.

Masayuki Kuwahara, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo and Yasutaka Tobashira each drove in three runs, and Takayuki Kajitani hit a two-run blast in the sixth for the team’s third homer of the day before a crowd of 28,901 at Yokohama Stadium.

Kenta Ishida (1-2) gave up three runs and five hits, including an RBI double to Ryosuke Hirata in the top of the first, in six innings of work for his first win of the season. The BayStars won their third in four games.

Shunta Wakamatsu (0-3) surrendered seven runs and lasted only three innings, and was tagged with his third loss of the season.

Giants 4, Tigers 1

At Tokyo Dome, Hayato Sakamoto hit a go-ahead two-run single off Atsushi Nomi (0-2) in the third to turn the tide in favor of Yomiuri against archrival Hanshin.

Kazuto Taguchi (2-0) limited the damage to a run on four hits over seven innings for the win.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Lions 9, Fighters 1

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Ryoma Nogami (2-2) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and Hotaka Yamakawa hit a three-run homer to highlight an eight-run fifth as Seibu pounded Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters to complete a three-game series sweep.

Kohei Arihara (0-4) was charged with seven runs, six of them earned, and took the loss.

Buffaloes 4, Marines 3

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Eiichi Koyano singled off Hideki Wakui (1-3) to break a 3-3 tie and drive in the eventual game winner in the seventh as Orix edged Chiba Lotte for its fifth straight victory.

Yuki Nishi (2-0) allowed three runs and seven hits in eight innings.