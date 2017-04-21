Alves scores on final touch to give S-Pulse draw with Frontale

Tiago Alves equalized for Shimizu on the last touch of the game as S-Pulse drew 2-2 with Kawasaki Frontale on Friday.

Reigning league MVP Kengo Nakamura and Hiroyuki Abe scored for Kawasaki. Shota Kaneko had netted the first-half opener for Shimizu.

In the day’s other match, Gamba Osaka thrashed Omiya 6-0 at home, keeping last-place Ardija winless on the year. Gamba improved to 15 points, ahead of Frontale on goal difference.

Kaneko opened the scoring at Todoroki Stadium in the 14th minute, when he struck on the break off Frontale goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong.

Kaneko’s goal — only the second of his career in J1 — was the 20,000th in the J. League first division. Hennie Meijer of then Verdy Kawasaki scored the league’s first ever goal on May 15, 1993, against Yokohama Marinos.

After a quiet opening half, Kawasaki roared back in the second, starting with Abe’s goal two minutes past the hour.

Koji Miyoshi fed the former Gamba midfielder with a superb ball for the box. By the far post, Abe’s left-footed volley caromed off Shimizu goalkeeper Yuji Rokutan for his first goal in a Kawasaki shirt.

The hosts went ahead through their skipper in the 73rd minute, when Nakamura hit the back of the net from the edge of the area, after a pass from Yu Kobayashi, who fought to keep possession near the right by-line.

League leaders Urawa Reds host Consadole Sapporo on Saturday.