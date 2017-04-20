Serena is expecting first child in autumn

Serena Williams is expecting her first child, revealing the news on Wednesday with a teasing Snapchat post captioned “20 weeks.”

Her spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, followed up with a statement emailed to AFP confirming the pregnancy.

“I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall,” she said, adding that while Williams won’t play again this year “she looks forward to returning in 2018”.

Williams’ Snapchat post, quickly highlighted in U.S. media, showed the 35-year-old American in a yellow swimsuit with a baby bump.

The timing means Williams was already expecting when she won her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, where she beat her elder sister Venus in the final.