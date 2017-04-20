Ducks complete first-round sweep of Flames

The big moments were never too big for the Anaheim Ducks in their playoff series win over the Calgary Flames.

When Calgary threatened to gain momentum, Anaheim’s leadership and poise prevailed to carry the Ducks to a four-game sweep of the Flames in their best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal. Anaheim ousted Calgary with a 3-1 win Wednesday night.

“Any time you can put a team behind you, you definitely want to take advantage of it,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said.

Anaheim now has the luxury of rest and recovery ahead of its conference semifinal. They await the series winner between the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks tied at 2-2.

Calgary was the first team eliminated from this year’s playoffs.

Patrick Eaves and Nate Thompson scored for the visitors on their first five shots of the game, with Getzlaf adding an empty-net goal.

Carlyle started John Gibson again after replacing him in the second period of Game 3 with Jonathan Bernier. The return on that vote of confidence was Gibson’s 36 saves.

Sean Monahan scored his fourth power-play goal in as many games for Calgary.

It was a short night for starter Brian Elliott, who was pulled for Chad Johnson after giving up a soft goal at 5:38 of the first period. Anaheim scored on Johnson 68 seconds later in his NHL playoff debut. He finished the game by turning away 20 of 21 shots.

Wild 2, Blues 0

In St. Louis, Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves, Charlie Coyle scored in the first period and Minnesota avoided a playoff sweep.

Dubnyk’s second playoff shutout came almost two years to the day of his first, also against the Blues on April 20, 2015. Martin Hanzal also scored for Minnesota in the second.

St. Louis still leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 heading into Game 5 at Minnesota on Saturday.

Capitals 5, Maple Leafs 4

In Toronto, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals, and Washington beat the Maple Leafs to leave their first-round playoff series tied at two games apiece.

Alex Ovechkin added his third goal of the playoffs as the top-seeded Capitals regained momentum ahead of Game 5 in Washington on Friday night.

Zach Hyman, James van Riemsdyk, Auston Matthews and Tyler Bozak tallied for Toronto.

Senators 1, Bruins 0

In Boston, Bobby Ryan scored early in the third period, Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots and Ottawa grabbed a 3-1 lead in its first-round playoff series.

It was Anderson’s fourth career playoff shutout.