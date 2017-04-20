Jeter, Jeb Bush unite in quest to buy Marlins

Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush have formed a team in their attempt to buy a team.

The former New York Yankees star and former Florida governor have joined forces in their pursuit of the Miami Marlins, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The person confirmed the partnership to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Jeter and Bush have not commented. They initially had competing interests in efforts to buy the team.

Last week, Marlins president David Samson said talks with multiple parties interested in buying the team were in the “fourth inning.” He said owner Jeffrey Loria, 76, might sell before the end of the season — or not at all.