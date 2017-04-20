Ichiro slugs first homer in defeat

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki on Wednesday homered for the first time this season and did so at Safeco Field, his former home ballpark, although the Marlins squandered an early lead in a 10-5 defeat to the Seattle Mariners.

In the finale of a three-game series and in his last at-bat, Ichiro drove Evan Marshall’s first pitch into the right field stands, much to the delight of the crowd in Seattle where he spent 11½ seasons.

“This one’s going to leave a lasting impression,” said Ichiro, who played in Seattle for the first time in three years and was honored for his 3,000 hit milestone in a ceremony before the series opener.

“They (the Mariners) showed me so much respect and expressed it in a way I never expected. They made me feel so welcome and I didn’t want to leave here feeling empty, so I’m really happy I was able to hit that home run,” he said.

After receiving a standing ovation as he rounded the bases he said he “was touched to see that the fans in Seattle still care for me so much.”

Ichiro also singled in the fourth on a 2-for-4 day with one RBI, taking his career total to 761 and in the process overhauling former New York Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui’s record for the most career major league RBIs by a Japanese player.

Seattle’s Felix Hernandez (2-1) allowed four runs and 12 hits in 6⅓ innings. Miami’s Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs, five hits and four walks.

Miami reliever Junichi Tazawa came on with one out and runners on first and second in the sixth, and threw 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Yankees 9, White Sox 1

In New York, Masahiro Tanaka overcame soggy conditions and posted his second win of the season in the hosts’ rout of Chicago.

Tanaka (2-1) gave up one run on six hits while striking out six and walking two over seven innings, escaping trouble with a runner at third on back-to-back strikeouts in the seventh.

“It didn’t feel any different,” Tanaka said about the fact he was pitching on four days’ rest for the first time this season.

“I found a good pitching rhythm, but I still have to make adjustments. I was helped by my teammates’ defensive plays and managed to pull through.”

Cubs 7, Brewers 4

In Chicago, Addison Russell hit a three-run homer off Neftali Feliz (0-2) that capped a four-run ninth inning.

The White Sox trailed 4-1 before Willson Contreras’ RBI single in the sixth Carlos Torres, and Russell’s run-scoring single cut the deficit to one run in the eighth. Kris Bryant’s RBI single tied the score.

Reliver Koji Uehara pitched a 1-2-3 eighth to help the hosts win.

Royals 2, Giants 0

In Kansas City, Jason Vargas (3-0) scattered four hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks, and the Royals finally scored off Madison Bumgarner.

Joakim Soria pitched a perfect eighth in relief of Vargas, and Kelvin Herrera worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his third save.

Bumgarner (0-3) matched Vargas pitch for pitch until the fifth, when Paulo Orlando managed a one-out single. Orlando stole second, took third on a groundout and went home when Mike Moustakas delivered a base hit. That ended Bumgarner’s streak of 18 scoreless innings against the Royals, dating to the 2014 World Series opener.

Salvador Perez added an RBI single off George Kontos in the eighth.

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1

In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler hit his first two home runs for St. Louis, which completed a three-game sweep — all by 2-1 scores. The Cardinals are 6-9, winning their opener and losing nine of 11 before the sweep.

Fowler had three of St. Louis’ eight hits, including homers in the third and fifth off Gerrit Cole (1-2). Josh Bell had tied the score with a fourth-inning homer against Michael Wacha (2-1)

Nationals 14, Braves 4

In Atlanta, Bryce Harper had two homers, including a grand slam, among four hits and Washington overwhelmed Julio Teheran and the Braves, pounding out 20 hits in the rout.

Harper drove in five runs. His third-inning grand slam just cleared the reach of leaping Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte. Harper’s seven career homers off Teheran are his most against any pitcher.

Athletics 9, Rangers 1

In Oakland, Khris Davis hit his seventh home run of the season, Yonder Alonso and Chad Pinder also went deep against Texas.

Josh Phegley hit a two-run double in a four-run first that gave a quick lead to Jesse Hahn (1-1), who allowed one run and two hits over six innings, struck out four and walked four.

Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 0

In Toronto, Francisco Liriano (1-1) allowed four hits in 5⅓ innings and combined with three relievers combined on a six-hitter.

Kevin Pillar had three hits for the second straight game and stole two bases as the Blue Jays won for the third time this season and improved to 2-6 on their homestand.

Orioles 2, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Ubaldo Jimenez (1-0) held the Reds to a pair of singles in the second inning and four walks overall in 7⅔ innings to overcame a dominating performance by rookie Amir Garrett (2-1), who struck out 12 in seven innings.

Jonathan Schoop singled home a run in the second, and Manny Machado hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Mets 5, Phillies 4

In New York, Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth as the Mets ended their four-game losing streak.

New York trailed 2-0 with two outs in the sixth before Bruce lined a three-run homer off frustrated starter Vince Velasquez. Philadelphia pulled even in the eighth, but Yoenis Cespedes singled leading off the bottom half and Bruce connected again, this time against Edubray Ramos (0-2).

Hansel Robles (3-0) struck out his only batter, and Addison Reed earned his fourth save. Reed allowed a sacrifice fly to pinch-hitter Daniel Nava after Freddy Galvis tripled, then struck out Cesar Hernandez to end it.

Astros 5, Angels 1

In Houston, Dallas Keuchel threw seven solid innings, Josh Reddick finished a single shy of the cycle and the Astros beat the Los Angeles.

Keuchel (3-0) allowed one run on eight hits with seven strikeouts. The left-hander has allowed one run or fewer in all four of his starts, going seven innings in each outing.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki went 0-for-3.

Rays 8, Tigers 7

In St. Petersburg, Florida, a throwing error by Jose Iglesias allowed two runs to score in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay rallied to beat Detroit.

The Tigers shortstop stumbled while trying to turn what would have been a game-ending double play, instead his error cost Detroit the victory.

Kevin Kiermaier opened the ninth with a walk. He advanced to third on Evan Longoria’s double. Francisco Rodriguez (1-1) intentionally walked Brad Miller to load the bases. One out later, the closer got Logan Morrison to ground to second base and Iglesias couldn’t complete the double play, as he stumbled making the turn. He was hurt on the play and was on the field for a few minutes before walking off under his own power.

Austin Pruitt (1-0) got his first major league win in relief.

Padres 1, Diamondbacks 0

In San Diego, Jhoulys Chacin pitched eight scoreless innings and Erick Aybar hit a homer to lift the Padres to a win over Arizona.

Aybar, who had pitched to a batter the night before, pulled Zack Greinke’s 132-kph slider just fair down the right-field line in the eighth inning for the game’s lone run.

Dodgers 4, Rockies 2

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings to lead the Dodgers over Colorado.

Kershaw (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits. He walked just one and was done after 97 pitches. It was the 52nd time in his career that Kershaw has struck out 10 or more, and the Dodgers are 41-11 in those games.

Indians at Twins — ppd.