Sharks thrash Oilers to even series

Joe Pavelski took just 15 seconds to end San Jose’s two-game scoring drought. Once that first puck went in, a bushel of goals followed.

Pavelski and Logan Couture each scored twice and the Sharks rebounded from back-to-back shutouts in emphatic fashion, beating the Edmonton Oilers 7-0 on Tuesday night to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

“We were just ready,” Pavelski said. “Everyone was ready. We’ve been there. . . . There weren’t really any lapses in our game.”

After being throttled by the younger and faster Oilers the past two games, the Sharks went back to the same successful formula that carried them to the Stanley Cup Final a year ago.

Pavelski scored on a pair of deflections, the previously dormant power play scored four times and San Jose held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet for the second straight game. Now they will try to carry that over into Game 5 in Edmonton on Thursday night.

“We know we need to win this one going into the next game on the road,” center Chris Tierney said. “I thought we had a sense that there was no chance that we’re not coming out of this game without a win. I thought we were pretty desperate tonight and it showed up.”

Patrick Marleau, Marcus Sorensen and David Schlemko also scored for San Jose, Brent Burns had three assists and Martin Jones made 23 saves for his fourth playoff shutout. It all added up to the most lopsided playoff win in Sharks history and the biggest shutout win in the NHL in 10 years.

Cam Talbot was pulled after allowing five goals on 24 shots and the frustration boiled over for the Oilers with Leon Draisaitl drawing a game misconduct for spearing Chris Tierney.

“We were bad tonight, obviously,” McDavid said. “That’s not our team, that’s not our game. We haven’t played like that all year. It’s a one-off.”

Sharks coach Peter DeBoer juggled his lines in search of any kind of offensive spark, moving Marleau up to the top line with Joe Thornton and Pavelski among other changes.

It paid off immediately when Pavelski won an offensive zone faceoff back to Justin Braun and then deflected a point shot past Talbot for the fastest goal in Sharks playoff history.

“This is an intimidating building to play in, and it is even more when you’ve got a lead early,” Couture said. “Pavs made a great tip on that one, the building got into it, and we rode that momentum.”

Rangers 2, Canadiens 1

In New York, Rick Nash and Jesper Fast scored, Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves and the Rangers evened their first-round playoff series with the Canadiens at two games apiece.

New York’s win also ended a six-game losing streak at home in the playoffs going back to the 2015 Eastern Conference Final.

Torrey Mitchell scored for Montreal and Carey Price made 30 saves.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Montreal before the series returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets 5, Penguins 4

In Columbus, Markus Nutivaara, William Karlsson and Boone Jenner each had a goal and an assist and the Blue Jackets avoided a sweep in the best-of-seven playoff series.

Jack Johnson and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who were able to outlast the Penguins when they pushed back hard in the second and third periods and then got a short-handed goal from Jake Guenztel with 27 seconds left in the game.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves to help the Blue Jackets get their first playoff win in three years and their first-ever in regulation.

The Penguins now lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, which returns to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Thursday night.