Ebata to meet Hanawa for vacant WBO women’s minimumweight title

Veteran Kayoko Ebata will face compatriot Erika Hanawa for the vacant WBO menimumweight title on May 19, Ebata’s Watanabe Gym announced Wednesday.

“I’ll go for the win with desire and fire in my eyes,” said the 41-year-old Ebata, who has lost all five of her five previous world title fights. She is 10-7 in her career with six wins by knockout.

Hanawa is getting her first shot at a world title in the bout at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The 26-year-old is a perfect 7-0 with two knockouts in her brief career.

“I definitely want to make the most of this chance and claim the belt,” she said.