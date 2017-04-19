A’s condemn Darvish to second loss

Yu Darvish suffered his second loss of the season, allowing four earned runs in 5⅓ innings Tuesday as the Texas Rangers went down 4-2 against the Oakland Athletics.

Darvish (1-2) cruised through five innings, striking out four and allowing just a single in the third, but the Athletics got to the Rangers’ ace in the sixth.

Texas went up 2-0 in the top of the sixth on an error and an Elvis Andrus’ RBI single. Andrus then stole second and third before scoring on a fielder’s choice on a grounder to shortstop Adam Rosales.

But in the bottom half of the inning, Darvish issued a leadoff walk to Trevor Plouffe and gave up a one-out home run to Rosales.

“I began working too carefully,” Darvish said.

He then allowed a double to Jaff Decker and walked Yonder Alonso before manager Jeff Banister gave him the hook.

Former Tokyo Yakult Swallows closer Tony Barnette took over, and issued a walk before serving up a sac fly to Khris Davis before leaving the mound. Ryon Healy’s RBI single scored Alonso as Oakland took the lead for good, closing the book on Darvish and the inning.

Darvish seemed confused by Banister’s decision to pull him, saying he wasn’t expecting to be taken out of the game having thrown only 82 pitches.

“I hadn’t thrown that many pitches until the inning before,” a Darvish said. “I was on 80 some pitches so I was wondering why (Banister) was coming to the mound. He then took me out so I was a little surprised.

“It was just that inning; I didn’t quite get it.”

In Houston, Norichika Aoki, batting ninth and playing left, singled twice in four at-bats in the Astros’ 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. His fourth multihit game of the year raised his batting average to .355.

Houston’s winning streak ended at five.

Marlins 5, Mariners 0

In Seattle, For the second time in three days, the Miami bullpen let a no-hitter fall a few outs short of completion.

Chen Wei-yin and two relievers came within two outs of the team’s first combined no-hitter as the Marlins one-hit the Mariners.

Chen had perhaps the best start of his career, working seven innings before being lifted with his pitch count at 100. Brad Ziegler got through the eighth inning with the no-hitter intact despite a pair of tricky grounders that nearly became hits.

The Marlins were on the verge of the sixth no-hitter in franchise history when Mitch Haniger lined a one-out double into right-center field off Kyle Barraclough in the ninth.

“I don’t know if I’m pitching with a one-run lead if he’s getting a 2-1 fastball there,” Barraclough said. “But tip my cap. I didn’t think it was that bad of a pitch and he did a good job. He stayed on it and went the other way with it.”

Phillies 6, Mets 2 (10)

In New York, Cameron Rupp drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly and Philadelphia scored four times in the 10th inning.

Odubel Herrera homered early for the Phillies, who took advantage of a pivotal error by third baseman Jose Reyes and handed the Mets their fourth straight defeat. Reyes dropped a two-out popup in the eighth inning before Andres Blanco tied it at 2-2 with an RBI double.

Rockies 4, Dodgers 3

In Los Angeles, Nolan Arenado homered twice, Trevor Story also connected and Colorado held off the Dodgers.

Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth inning but earned his eighth save. With runners at first and second, Adrian Gonzalez grounded out to end it.

Cubs 9, Brewers 7

In Chicago, Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit a two-run homer, Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay added run-scoring hits in a four-run sixth inning and Cubs rallied from five down in a win over Milwaukee.

Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

Nationals 3, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Max Scherzer pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and Washington handed the Braves their first loss at SunTrust Park, escaping a major jam in the ninth to win.

Atlanta scored a run against closer Blake Treinen and had the bases loaded with one out. But Shawn Kelley came on for his first save, getting Emilio Bonifacio to fly out to short right and striking out Chase d’Arnaud — twice, actually — to end the game.

D’Arnaud clearly missed a pitch in the dirt, but the umpires gave him a second chance by inexplicably ruling it a foul tip. D’Arnaud made it a moot point by swinging and missing again.

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1

In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler tripled and scored, Mike Leake pitched into the seventh inning and the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh after Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was suspended 80 games for a banned substance earlier in the day.

Oh Seung-hwan allowed three hits in the ninth but escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam for his second save.

Diamondbacks 11, Padres 2

In San Diego, Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run homer, Shelby Miller pitched 7⅓ innings of four-hit ball and Arizona routed the Padres.

Miller (2-1) kept San Diego off balance most of the night, including four 1-2-3 innings. He allowed a double to Travis Jankowski leading off the eighth, struck out Christian Bethancourt and then made way for Randall Delgado. Miller struck out five and walked two.

White Sox 4, Yankees 1

In New York, Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and Chicago stopped the Yankees” eight-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits — all infield singles — and one run in 8⅓ innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.

Reds 9, Orioles 3

In Cincinnati, Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Bronson Arroyo got his first win in almost three years.

The 40-year-old Arroyo (1-2) allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones’ two-run homer in the fifth. The victory was Arroyo’s first since June 15, 2014, for Arizona against the Dodgers. That was his last appearance before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of action until this month. The longtime Red got his first win with Cincinnati since Sept. 22, 2013.

Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 7

In Toronto, Brian Johnson earned his first major league win after being called up from the minors earlier in the day, Mookie Betts hit his first home run of the season and Boston hung on for its season-high fourth straight victory.

Johnson (1-0), promoted Tuesday morning from Triple-A Pawtucket, gave up four runs and seven hits and struck out six in five innings. He lost his only other start, at Houston on July 21, 2015.

Rays 5, Tigers 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Matt Andriese outpitched Michael Fulmer, Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer and the Rays beat Detroit.

Andriese (1-0), who had lost seven of nine decisions dating to last June 25, allowed one run and four hits over six-plus innings. He retired 12 straight during one stretch.

Indians 11, Twins 4

In Minneapolis, Jose Ramirez homered and drove in two runs and Josh Tomlin gave up three runs in six innings.

Francisco Lindor broke the game open with a two-run triple in the sixth and struggling slugger Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the Indians. Tomlin (1-2) allowed seven hits and struck out two after entering the game with an 18.47 ERA from his first two starts.

Giants 2, Royals 1 (11)

In Kansas City, Joe Panik hit an RBI single with two outs in the 11th inning, and San Francisco beat the Royals to begin a two-game interleague set.

Nick Hundley doubled off Scott Alexander (0-1), Kansas City’s fifth reliever of the night, before Panik’s sharp liner dropped in front of center fielder Lorenzo Cain to score the go-ahead run.