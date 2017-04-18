Leafs top Caps in OT again, take 2-1 lead

Tyler Bozak has the Toronto Maple Leafs believing they could just pull off a big upset in the first round of the playoffs.

Bozak scored 1:37 into overtime to cap Toronto’s comeback from two goals down in the second period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“That’s been the feeling the whole time,” defenseman Morgan Rielly said after Toronto’s second straight overtime win. “So that hasn’t changed.”

Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

Toronto trailed 2-0 in the first period, and then 3-1 early in the second before Kadri and Nylander scored 4:07 apart late to tie the score in the final minute of the period.

While the 31-year-old Bozak and a handful of veterans — including Rielly, Leo Komarov and Kadri — played well, it was again the performance of the youngsters that shone brightest.

Ducks 5, Flames 4 (OT)

In Calgary, Corey Perry scored 1:30 into overtime and Anaheim rallied from three goals down to take a 3-0 series lead in the series.

Perry’s sharp-angled shot deflected off several players and past Flames goalie Brian Elliott. Shea Theodore had two goals, Nate Thompson had a goal and two assists, and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Ducks.

Senators 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

In Boston, Bobby Ryan scored on a tip-in on a power play 5:43 into overtime, and Ottawa recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat Bruins and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Ryan got free in the zone, tapping it in on assists by Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson. Mike Hoffman added two goals for the Senators, with Derick Brassard scoring the other. Craig Anderson finished with 17 saves.

Predators 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

In Nashville, Kevin Fiala scored on a backhander 16:44 into overtime, and the Predators rallied from a 2-0 down in the third period to push Chicago to the brink of elimination with a 3-0 deficit.

Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period to force overtime. Pekka Rinne made 34 saves, even with his franchise playoff scoreless streak ending early in the second period at 141 minutes, 5 seconds.