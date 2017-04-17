Penguins go up 3-0 against Blue Jackets

With help from Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins are on the verge of sweeping their opening playoff series against Columbus.

Crosby played keep-away with three Blue Jackets players behind the net before passing the puck to Guentzel in front of the net during overtime on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old rookie capped his hat trick by slipping it past Sergei Bobrovsky at 13:10 of the extra period for a 5-4 win and a 3-0 advantage for Pittsburgh in the series.

The Penguins will try to finish off Columbus on Tuesday night.

The loss was deflating for the Blue Jackets, who scored 11 seconds into the game and jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first period only to let the Penguins climb back in, as veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury regained the form that frustrated Columbus in the two previous games.

Guentzel earned the first playoff hat trick for a Pittsburgh rookie. The accomplishment was still sinking in after the win.

“I don’t even know yet,” he said. “It’s a pretty unique night.”

After only scoring two goals combined in the first two games, Columbus scored three in just over six minutes of the first period.

But the Penguins regained their composure and pushed back hard during the second period to tie the score at 3-3.

At 5:21, Bryan Rust got his second goal of the series when he tipped Brian Dumoulin’s shot through Bobrovsky’s pads. Then, with Zach Werenski flat on the ice bleeding profusely after a puck to the face on a shot by Phil Kessel, Malkin tied the score at 13:25.

Guentzel scored Pittsburgh’s first goal in the opening period and got another in the third period before beating Bobrovsky for the winner in OT.

“We had to stay with it,” Crosby said. “We got some unfortunate bounces there a couple times. We just tried to stay in it and give ourselves a chance. (Fleury) makes a big save in overtime that probably changed the game.”

Canadiens 3, Rangers 1

In New York, Alexander Radulov had a goal and an assist to help Montreal take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Oilers 1, Sharks 0

In San Jose, Zack Kassian scored midway through the third period and Cam Talbot made 23 saves in his second straight shutout.

Edmonton leads the series 2-1.

Blues 3, Wild 1

In St. Louis, Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead the Blues over Minnesota for a 3-0 lead in their series.