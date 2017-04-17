Beverley, Harden lead Rockets over Thunder

Although James Harden is Houston’s undisputed star, he can’t top Russell Westbrook entirely on his own.

As is so often the case, Patrick Beverley was there for support Sunday night.

Harden scored 37 points to outshine Westbrook, and the Rockets pulled away in the third quarter and coasted to a 118-87 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Harden had nine assists and seven rebounds, and Beverley, who had the unenviable task of guarding Westbrook, had a playoff career-best 21 points along with 10 rebounds.

Beverley’s performance was nothing new to Harden, who has had a front row seat to his work for years.

“That’s the reason we’re in the position we’re in,” Harden said. “He brings it every game. Whether his shot is falling or not, he brings that intensity, that resolve. He was just Pat tonight.”

The best-of-seven Western Conference series continues Wednesday night in Houston.

The third-seeded Rockets were up by 20 when Harden came off the bench with about seven minutes remaining. He went right to work — making two 3-pointers to power a 10-0 run and push the lead to 110-80 with 4½ minutes left. Harden, who along with Westbrook is a front-runner for MVP, went to the bench, and both teams cleared their benches soon after that.

Westbrook had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, but made just 6 of 23 shots and had nine turnovers for the sixth-seeded Thunder.

“We’ve got to do a better job starting with myself — got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball and making some shots,” Westbrook said.

Beverley refused to take credit for slowing Westbrook down.

“It was a team effort in just trying to show him a lot of bodies,” he said. “He’s one of the most explosive guards in this league, so we were just trying to make it tough on him.”

Thunder coach Billy Donovan raved about Beverley.

“He played a very, very good game,” Donavan said. “I thought he impacted the game way, way more with his energy, his effort, his hustle, his loose balls, his offensive rebounding, keeping balls alive. That’s where he really did a great job.”

Bulls 106, Celtics 102

In Boston, Jimmy Butler had 30 points and nine rebounds as Chicago outlasted the Celtics in Game 1 on an emotional night for grieving Boston guard Isaiah Thomas.

Playing a day after his 22-year-old sister Chyna Thomas was killed in a car accident in their home state of Washington, Thomas led the top-seeded Celtics with 33 points.

Game 2 in the first-round series is Tuesday night in Boston.

Warriors 121, Trail Blazers 109

In Oakland, California, Kevin Durant had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his Golden State playoff debut while Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Warriors withstood a sensational day by Portland duo CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard in Game 1.

McCollum scored a playoff career-best 41 points and Lillard had 34 but the Warriors made the crucial big plays on both ends down the stretch with Portland playing without injured center Jusuf Nurkic.

Draymond Green contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and five blocked shots for Golden State.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Oakland.

Wizards 114, Hawks 107

In Washington, John Wall scored a playoff career-high 32 points and Markieff Morris added 21 in his postseason debut to help the Wizards beat Atlanta in Game 1.

Wall scored 15 points in the third quarter and finished with 14 assists. Bradley Beal had 22 points.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Washington.