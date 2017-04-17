Uehara’s scoreless innings streak ends in loss

Koji Uehara was charged with three runs — two earned — Sunday after making 21 straight appearances, dating back to last year, without allowing any runs, as the Chicago Cubs were defeated by the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1.

Uehara (0-1) relieved Jon Lester, who pitched seven scoreless innings, with the Cubs leading 1-0 in the eighth but yielded a game-tying RBI single to Jordy Mercer, before the go-ahead run was scored on Andrew McCutchen’s fielder’s choice.

A day after pitching a scoreless eighth in the Cubs’ 8-7 defeat to the Pirates, Uehara got himself in a no-out, bases-loaded jam on two walks and a Adam Frazier double and was pulled from the game at Wrigley Field without getting a single out.

Frazier added a three-run homer in the ninth to cap a 3-for-4 day.

Jameson Taillon (1-0) gave up a run and seven hits over seven frames for the win and the Pirates completed their first three-game series sweep at home since September 2014.

“Walking the leadoff batter was a mistake. It’s my fault. I did pitch yesterday too but that’s my job. I don’t think my pitches were that bad. I’ll have to start anew tomorrow,” said Uehara.

Uehara’s 21-game streak started in July 2016 and had continued though six games this season.

Mariners 8, Rangers 7

In Seattle, Hisashi Iwakuma surrendered six runs and seven hits and lasted only three innings, but was not involved in the decision in the Mariners’ walk-off victory over Texas.

Seattle got on the scoreboard first on a Nelson Cruz RBI single in the first inning, but Choo Shin-soo hit a three-run homer off Iwakuma in the second, and doubled home two more runs in the third to extend the Rangers’ lead.

“I think I rushed and gave away some easy pitches. I threw too many curveballs in the third. I just have to switch gears and move on,” said Iwakuma, who needed just seven pitches to retire three batters in the opening inning.

The Mariners were down 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth. Rangers reliever Sam Dyson walked Mitch Haniger with the bases loaded, which forced in the tying run. Cruz then hit an infield single off Dyson for the game winner.

Tigers 4, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Matthew Boyd (2-1) allowed one run in six innings and Alex Avila hit a two-run homer.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1) made his first appearance against Detroit since his right hand was broken by Ian Kinsler’s line drive in September. Carrasco gave up two runs, four hits and five walks in 6⅔ innings. He struck out five, including Justin Upton three times.

Orioles 11, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, Trey Mancini homered twice for the second time in three games, a three-run shot off Ryan Tepera in the sixth and a solo drive off Matt Dermody in the eighth. Mancini, who finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs, matched the major league record for home runs in the first 12 games of a career with seven, joining Trevor Story and Dino Restelli.

Dylan Bundy (2-1) gave up five hits in six shutout innings

Red Sox 7, Rays 5

In Boston, Mitch Moreland hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh off left-hander Xavier Cedeno after the Red Sox, trailing 5-4, loaded the bases against Danny Farquhar, who fell to 0-1.

Pablo Sandoval had a two-run homer for Boston, which won its second straight after losing five of eight.

Royals 1, Angels 0

In Kansas City, Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth off Cam Bedrosian after Salvador Perez’s leadoff single against Blake Parker (0-1),

Kelvin Herrera (1-0) threw an eight-pitch flawless ninth after Ian Kennedy pitched two-hit ball and struck out 10 over eight innings.

White Sox 3, Twins 1 (10)

In Minneapolis, Avisail Garcia had a career-high four hits, including an opposite-field, two-run homer to right off Ryan Pressly (0-2) in the 10th inning.

Nate Jones (1-0) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and David Robertson fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 10th for his third save in as many chances.

Astros at Athletics — ppd.

Nationals 6, Phillies 4

In Washington, Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a game-ending, three-run drive with two outs in the ninth.

Harper’s first home run, off Jerad Eickhoff, broke a 1-1 tie. His second, the fourth walk-off homer of his big league career, overcame a 4-3 deficit against Joaquin Benoit (0-1).

Braves 9, Padres 2

In Atlanta, Bartolo Colon (1-1) allowed one hit over seven innings in the Atlanta home debut for the 43-year-old.

Brandon Phillips had three hits and three RBIs as the Braves improved to 3-0 at new SunTrust Park and extended their winning streak to four after a five-game skid.

Marlins 4, Mets 2

In Miami, rookie J.T. Riddle hit a two-run homer against Addison Reed (0-1) with two outs in the ninth.

Marlins starter Dan Straily and three relievers didn’t allow a hit until Neil Walker singled with two outs in the eighth. Miami won the final three of the four-game series.

Brewers 4, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and Eric Thames added a solo shot for his fifth home run of the series as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in six games.

Sal Romano (0-1) started in place of injured Rookie Davis and lasted three innings in his major league debut. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed four walks, three hits and three runs.

Rockies 4, Giants 3

In San Francisco, rookie Antonio Senzatela (2-0) settled down after a rough first inning, holding the Giants scoreless on four hits over the next six to win his second straight start.

Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a homer and Nolan Arenado celebrated his 26th birthday with a two-run double to cap a three-run first as the Rockies took three of four in the series.

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

In Los Angeles, Taijuan Walker (2-1) struck out seven and allowed a run and four hits over five innings.

Los Angeles starter Rich Hill (1-1) was activated from the disabled list before this start after missing time with a blister on his left middle finger, but he re-aggravated the blister and made it only three innings and 54 pitches before leaving. The left-hander allowed two runs, five hits and two walks and struck out two.

Yankees 9, Cardinals 3

In New York, Greg Bird busted out of his slump with a long home run that began a perfect night at the plate and Michael Pineda pitched the Yankees past staggering St. Louis for their seventh straight victory.

Aaron Hicks also hit a homer and Aaron Judge was robbed of one by a fan in the bleachers, forcing the young Yankees bopper to settle for an RBI triple. New York chased Adam Wainwright (0-3) in the fifth and finished a three-game sweep that left the Cardinals at 3-9, the worst record in the National League and their poorest start since 1988.