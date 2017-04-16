Kagawa thanks Dortmund fans after win

Shinji Kagawa’s Borussia Dortmund defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 at home on Saturday in its first Bundesliga game since its bus was targeted by three explosions on Tuesday, and he was full of praise for the club’s fans.

“The (fans) created the atmosphere that enabled us to concentrate and fight, only if just for the 90 minutes. They gave us the push,” he said.

“We certainly shouldn’t have had to play that game,” added Kagawa of the hurriedly rescheduled Champions League tie against Monaco on Wednesday, a 3-2 defeat in which he scored one and set up another. “The team was targeted and I’m afraid. I haven’t (slept) much.”

Goals from Marco Reus, who was returning from injury, as well as Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were enough for three points on Saturday. The league title is beyond Dortmund’s reach this term but it still has the Champions League and the German Cup to fight for.

“We’d like to end the campaign with all of us, including the fans, supporting each other. That’s how I’m feeling now,” said Kagawa.

In the Netherlands, Mike Havenaar scored in his fifth consecutive league game after heading home a late equalizer in Den Haag’s 1-1 home draw with PSV Eindhoven.

Den Haag trailed a seventh-minute opener from Davy Propper before the goal finally arrived three minutes from time. A corner was cleared to the edge of the box where Aaron Meijers hit a first-time volley, which was saved into the path of Havenaar who nodded home his 50th goal in the Netherlands.

Den Haag had won all the previous four games Havenaar scored and that run came to an end, but his eighth goal of the season gave it a hard-earned point against a side vying for the title in third place.

“The ball falls to a player on form. It flew my way like a present,” Havenaar said. “I have confidence that I can definitely score. I can’t wait for each match.”

Den Haag’s only league loss since February came on March 19, the only game in that stretch in which Havenaar did not play.