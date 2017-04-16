Aoki helps Astros edge Athletics

Norichika Aoki scored a run, drove in two and stole a base for the Houston Astros, who overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-6 on Saturday.

Aoki singled and scored a run in Houston’s two-run seventh inning, and delivered a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the Astros’ seven-run eighth. With the score 9-6 in the ninth, Aoki singled in another run with two outs to complete the scoring at Oakland Coliseum.

The 2-for-4 day raised Aoki’s batting average on the young season to .375 and marked his third straight multiple-hit game. The stolen base was his first of the season.

After grounding out in his first two at-bats, Aoki, batting eighth and playing left field, got a fat 1-1 fastball from right-handed reliever Liam Hendricks and smashed it between third and short.

With a 1-1 count to the next hitter, Houston played hit and run, and Aoki stole second on a swing and miss.

“That pitcher doesn’t pick his leg up much, but he has a lot of movement in his delivery so it was easy to get a good jump,” said Aoki, who then scored the Astros’ third run on an Alex Bregman single.

In Los Angeles, Kenta Maeda allowed four runs in four innings before he was pulled for a pinch hitter in the Dodgers’ 8-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Maeda blew an early two-run lead by surrendering a three-run, second-inning homer to Nick Ahmed, who also broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth with an RBI single. The Dodgers, however, took Maeda off the hook for the loss with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

In Miami, Junichi Tazawa lucked into his first win of the season as the Marlins came from behind to beat the New York Mets 5-4.

Tazawa entered with his team trailing 3-2 in the eighth, and surrendered a solo home run to Asdrubal Cabrera before getting out of the inning. In the bottom of the inning, Ichiro Suzuki struck out as a pinch hitter to open the inning, but the Marlins rallied after two were down.

Christian Yelich homered with a man on to tie it and Giancarlo Stanton followed with a tie-breaking homer. A.J. Ramos worked a 1-2-3 ninth to save it for the Marlins.

“I owe the hitters for this one,” Tazawa said. “My pitching wasn’t that bad, but as has happened many times, one pitch cost me. It was a little high but he (Cabrera) was looking for it there.”

In Chicago, Cubs reliever Koji Uehara remained unscored upon in six games this season, but Chicago fell 8-7 when the Pittsburgh Pirates scored a run in the ninth.

Indians 13, Tigers 6

In Cleveland, Jose Ramirez was 4-for-4 with a pair of three-run homers for the Indians, and Detroit ace Justin Verlander matched a career high by allowing nine runs.

Mariners 5, Rangers 0

In Seattle, James Paxton extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 21 innings and Taylor Motter hit a three-run homer.

Twins 6, White Sox 0

In Minneapolis, Ervin Santana (3-0) pitched a one-hitter for the first complete-game victory by a pitcher in MLB this season.

Red Sox 2, Rays 1

In Boston, Chris Sale (1-1) struck out 12 over seven innings for his first victory with the Red Sox, allowing one run and three hits.

Blue Jays 2, Orioles 1

In Toronto, Kendrys Morales homered off Tyler Wilson (1-1) leading off the bottom of the ninth, and the Blue Jays (2-9) stopped a seven-game losing streak.

Royals 3, Angels 2

In Kansas City, Mike Moustakas’ fifth home run this season, a drive off off Jose Alvarez (0-1), broke an eighth-inning tie.

Reds 7, Brewers 5

In Cincinnati, Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth off Carlos Torres (0-1) with his first MLB hit, and the Reds overcame two more homers by Eric Thames and stopped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

Pirates 8, Cubs 7

In Chicago, Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer of Pedro Strop (0-1) in a five-run seventh.

Phillies 4, Nationals 2

In Washington, Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Joe Blanton (0-2) in the eighth to lead Philadelphia past the Nationals.

Braves 4, Padres 2

In Atlanta, R.A. Dickey got a victory in his first appearance in the Braves’ SunTrust Park, giving up seven hits and striking out six against San Diego.

Rockies 5, Giants 0

In San Francisco, Tyler Chatwood (1-2) pitched 5⅔ perfect innings before Chris Marrero’s single and finished with a two-hitter for his first MLB shutout.

Yankees 3, Cardinals 2

In New York, St. Louis ace Carlos Martinez (0-2) put on a historically uneven performance, walking a career-high eight while striking out 11 in 5⅓ innings in the Cardinals’ loss to New York.