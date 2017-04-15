Sprinter Sani Brown finishes second in 100 meters at Bryan Clay Invitational

Sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown posted a personal-best 100-meter time to place second at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Friday.

The 18-year-old Sani Brown clocked 10.18 seconds with 1.8-meter per second tailwind in the 100, but perhaps even more significantly, on the same day he also met the 200-meter qualifying standard for this summer’s world championships in London.

He crossed the line first in the 200 in 20.41 seconds, three-hundredths faster than the world championships cut-off.

Sani Brown, forced to sit out the qualifiers for last year’s Rio Olympics because of a thigh injury, said he was pleased with his performance in his first individual event of the season.

“It wasn’t bad for my first competition and I’m glad I was able to feel good as I ran,” Sani Brown said.

“I was able to finish my run (in the 100) with my best time. I have started off well and want to keep the momentum going.”