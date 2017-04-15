Crosby powers Pens to 2-0 lead

Mike Sullivan’s decision to throw together Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel was two parts pragmatism and one part experimentation.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were banged up in mid-March and needed a spark. So Sullivan put the best player in the game alongside a couple of 20-somethings who make up for in energy and intelligence what they lack in pedigree.

“Sid and the Kids” are growing up on the job. And the defending Stanley Cup champions are only too happy to ride the wave.

Crosby had a goal and two assists, Guentzel scored the first NHL playoff goal. and Sheary added a brilliant secondary assist as the Penguins rolled by the frustrated Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 Friday in Game 2 of the first-round series.

“When they’re in that offensive zone, they’re as dangerous an offensive line as there is in the game for me,” Sullivan said.

Sure looked like it. Sheary’s determination set up Crosby’s 50th playoff goal to give Pittsburgh a first-period lead and Guentzel buried a cross-ice pass from Crosby to put the Penguins ahead near the game’s midpoint as they went up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

“I’m trying to keep up with them for the most part,” Crosby said. “They’re pretty fast and they have a lot of skill. I think we’re just trying to read off each other. This time of year there’s not a lot of time and space but tonight we were able to get a good number of chances. It was good to see some go in.”

Evgeni Malkin scored his first goal of the postseason, and Patric Hornqvist pushed in an empty-net goal. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 39 saves while filling in for the injured Matt Murray, and received plenty of help.

Brandon Saad scored for Columbus.

Canadiens 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

In Montreal, Alexander Radulov scored at 18:34 of overtime to give the Canadiens a victory over New York in Game 2.

Radulov jammed the puck in from the edge of the crease after a feed from Max Pacioretty to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1. The victory was the first for a Canadian team in the playoffs since 2015.

Blues 2, Wild 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and St. Louis beat the Wild to take a 2-0 series lead.

Joel Edmundson had the first goal for the Blues after winning Game 1 in overtime, Jake Allen made 23 saves, and coach Mike Yeo devised another shrewd plan against his former team.

Zach Parise scored again for Minnesota in the loss.

Oilers 2, Sharks 0

In Edmonton, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian scored short-handed goals to help the Oilers even the series with San Jose 1-1.

Cam Talbot stopped all 16 shots he faced for his first career playoff shutout and Edmonton’s first postseason win since 2006. The Oilers missed the playoffs in each of the last 10 years.

Kassian scored early in the second period and McDavid doubled the lead midway through the third period.

Martin Jones finished with 34 saves for the Sharks.