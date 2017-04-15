Female kicker earns scholarship

A teenage high school student is believed to have made U.S. sporting history by becoming the first woman to win a college scholarship to play American football.

Becca Longo, an 18-year-old senior at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, has signed a letter of intent at Adams State University in Colorado after impressing coaches with her place-kicking ability, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

Although women have played college gridiron before, Longo is thought to be the first to earn a football scholarship. She made 30 of 33 extra-point attempts this season for her high school.