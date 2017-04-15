Tanaka delivers solid outing against Cardinals

For a stretch Friday night, Masahiro Tanaka looked like New York’s ace for the first time this season.

Next step: keep that form over a full game.

Tanaka delivered 6⅓ effective innings, Aroldis Chapman escaped his own jam for his third save in three days and the Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 for their fifth straight win.

Tanaka (1-1) entered with an 11.74 ERA over his first two starts, but he recovered nicely Friday after Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer in the first. The right-hander allowed three runs, five hits and two walks and struck out five.

“I’m happy about this result. We were in the middle of a winning streak and that (momentum) made this win possible,” Tanaka said. “As the game went on, I felt my mechanics became solid. My slider was as good as it’s been and towards the end my splitter came around.”

Chapman allowed a two-out walk to Randal Grichuk and a double to pinch hitter Jose Martinez before Dexter Fowler — the closer’s teammate on the World Series champion Cubs last year — grounded out to second to end it. Chapman got his third save on the season.

Dellin Betances struck out three in a scoreless eighth. New York’s relievers haven’t allowed an earned run over their last 13⅓ innings.

The Yankees won their first four home games to start a season for the first time since 2003.

New York manager Joe Girardi has tied Tanaka’s early struggles to poor control and difficulties with his split-finger fastball. Tanaka’s go-to pitch briefly betrayed him when he mis-located a trio of splitters to Carpenter — two in the dirt, one over the plate — before the Cardinals’ No. 3 hitter launched his first homer of the season, a two-run shot off a 153 kph sinker.

Tanaka mostly cruised after that. He threw first-pitch strikes to 13 of his first 16 batters and retired 10 straight before Matt Adams’ broken-bat single to start the seventh. A fielder’s choice and a walk followed, and then Grichuk ended Tanaka’s outing with an RBI double to left.

Two batters later, Fowler drove a ball to the warning track off Tyler Clippard, but right fielder Aaron Judge chased it down.

Tanaka also allowed three runs in the first inning of his previous start against Tampa Bay. Now that he’s at least put together one solid outing, he’s aiming to improve his first-inning performance — he called the early runs ” a little bit deflating” through a translator.

Michael Wacha (1-1) struck out eight for struggling St. Louis but allowed two homers and four runs over six innings.

Astros 7, Athletics 2

In Oakland, Norichika Aoki homered and drove in two runs to help Houston to its third straight win.

Braves 5, Padres 2

In Atlanta, Ender Inciarte hit the first home run in baseball’s newest stadium, local product Nick Markakis drove in the first two runs and theBraves downed San Diego in the regular-season debut for SunTrust Park.

Before a sellout crowd of 41,149 that included former President Jimmy Carter, Commissioner Rob Manfred and one-time home run king Hank Aaron, the Braves won their second straight game after a 1-6 start.

Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 1

In Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw outpitched former teammate Zack Greinke, leading the Dodgers past Arizona

Kershaw (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked one in 8⅓ innings. The left-hander lost his bid for a shutout when Chris Owings doubled in a run in the ninth.

Mariners 2, Rangers 1

In Seattle, Felix Hernandez pitched 7⅓ innings for the hosts, and Mitch Haniger settled for a clutch RBI single instead of an apparent home run.

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, home plate umpire Dale Scott sustained a concussion when he was hit in the face mask by a foul tip from Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo, casting a shadow over the Orioles’ victory.

Scott recoiled after the ball struck the bottom of his mask and staggered backward before going down on one knee in the eighth inning. Once his neck was immobilized on a spinal board, Scott was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field.

The Blue Jays relayed information from Major League Baseball that Scott would miss the rest of the series.

Giants 8, Rockies 2

In San Francisco, Johnny Cueto pitched seven effective innings for the Giants and Brandon Crawford and Chris Marrero homered.

Rays 10, Red Sox 5

In Boston, Logan Morrison hit a grand slam for Tampa Bay and Shane Peterson homered in his first big league at-bat since 2015, two of the career-high four homers allowed by Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.

Marlins 3, Mets 2

In Miami, J.T. Realmuto hit a game-ending RBI double with two out in the ninth inning, and the Marlins snapped New York’s five-game win streak.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki, who is batting .100, went 0-for-4.

Tigers 7, Indians 6

In Cleveland, Miguel Cabrera slugged a three-run homer in the fifth inning after being brushed back in the first, and the Tigers handed the Indians their sixth loss in seven games.

Royals 7, Angels 1

In Kansas City, Danny Duffy pitched seven innings for the Royals, and Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer.

White Sox 2, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Dylan Covey allowed one run while pitching into the sixth inning of his big league debut and Matt Davidson hit a solo home run in the seventh, lifting Chicago.

Brewers 10, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, Eric Thames homered for the second straight night and drove in three runs, helping Milwaukee to its fourth straight victory.

Pirates 4, Cubs 2

In Chicago, David Freese and Francisco Cervelli each drove in two runs, and Pittsburgh stopped a four-game skid.

Nationals 3, Phillies 2 (10)

In Washington, Daniel Murphy hit a game-ending RBI double, sending the hosts to the win.

Bryce Harper opened the 10th with a single off Jeanmar Gomez. Murphy then hit an opposite-field double to left on his bobblehead day, and Harper came around to easily beat the throw.