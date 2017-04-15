/

Carp’s Okada earns complete-game victory over Tigers

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREF. – A day after Hiroshima suffered its second loss of the season, Akitake Okada went the distance in the Carp’s 7-1 victory over the Hanshin Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Okada (2-0), the Carp’s top 2015 draft pick, struck out nine, walked none and gave up four hits, while Hiroshima’s high-flying offense broke the game open early against Koyo Aoyagi (0-1)at Koshien Stadium.

“I’m focused on taking care of one hitter at a time,” said Okada after his first career complete- game victory. “I’m glad I could pitch to the end.”

Okada’s fastball touched 151 kph and he credited it with his success on Saturday, but the right-hander was able to set pitches up with his breaking pitches.

“The fastball was so effective because he could command the other pitches,” veteran catcher Yoshiyuki Ishihara said.

After a Kosuke Tanaka leadoff single, the Tigers failed to get the lead runner on the ensuing sacrifice bunt attempt. A walk loaded the bases and a fielding error by the pitcher allowed Hiroshima to open the scoring.

With one out, Aoyagi hit Brad Eldred with a pitch to force in another run and Soichiro Amaya singled in two more to make it 4-0.

Aoyagi made his second run-scoring error before Okada even allowed a base runner. A throwing error on a ball put in play by Okada made it 5-0 and Tanaka singled in another run.

The Tigers didn’t get their first runner until Kosuke Fukudome opened the fifth with a single. He scored on a Kento Itohara double. Okada pitched out of his only other trouble in the seventh and retired the last seven batters he faced.

Giants 6, Dragons 2

At Nagoya Dome, Casey McGehee drove in Yomiuri’s first two runs, and after a wild pitch by Chunichi’s Shunta Wakamatsu (0-2) moved the visitors ahead 3-2 in the sixth, offseason acquisition Shingo Ishikawa singled in an insurance run.

Swallows 7, BayStars 2

At Yokohama Stadium, Yasuhiro Ogawa (1-2) pitched out of a sixth-inning, bases-loaded jam. He allowed a run in eight innings and singled in two runs as Tokyo Yakult pounded Yokohama.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 4, Fighters 2

At Kobo Park Miyagi, Rakuten scratched out three runs against Kohei Arihara (0-3) through six innings, and Manabu Mima (2-0) threw six scoreless innings before surrendering a leadoff homer to Nippon Ham’s Kensuke Kondo in the seventh. Yuki Matsui closed out the game for the Eagles with his sixth save.

Marines 1, Lions 0

At Zozo Marine Stadium, Hideaki Wakui (1-2) pitched out of a two-out, two-on seventh-inning jam to earn his first victory of the season as Lotte hung on to beat Seibu. Lions starter Ryoma Nogami (1-2) took the tough loss after allowing a run on three hits and a hit batsman over eight innings.

Buffaloes 7, Hawks 6

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Sachiya Yamasaki (1-0) allowed a run in 2-2/3 innings of long relief to earn the win as Orix edged Fukuoka SoftBank in a battle of the bullpens after neither starter made it to the fifth inning.

Buffaloes closer Yoshihisa Hirano allowed two runs in the ninth, but survived to earn the save.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Carp starter Akitake Okada fires a pitch in Saturday's game against the Tigers at Koshien Stadium. Hiroshima defeated Hanshin 7-1. | KYODO

, , ,