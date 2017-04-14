Coe warns Russia over drug reforms

The IAAF will re-evaluate its stance on Russia if the country continues to frustrate efforts to overhaul its anti-doping practices, president Sebastian Coe told AFP on Thursday.

Russia was banned from international athletics in November 2015 after evidence emerged of state-sponsored doping and must clean up its act before being allowed to return to the fold.

But a new IAAF task force report says six key targets are not being met and Coe warned that if the situation has not advanced by the time the task force next reports in July, new steps may be taken.

“The history of our sport in the last year or so has been our ability to make tough decisions, so we’re not going to demur from that,” Coe said after an IAAF Council meeting.

“The task force will keep trying to make sure that progress is being made, but there will come a point where we have to say, ‘OK, if this is not that complicated and the road map is very clear, we will have to review what the next stage is.’

“I’m not going to speculate, but if progress is not being made and the report next time says exactly the same thing, then we are going to have to look again at what we need to do here.”