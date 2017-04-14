Hagino rallies to win men’s 200 freestyle; Ohashi shatters national mark in women’s 400 IM

Kosuke Hagino was made to work again at the national swimming championships Friday, when he claimed a narrow victory in the men’s 200-meter freestyle.

The Rio Olympic gold medalist came from behind over the last 50 meters to win in 1 minute, 47.29 seconds for his first title of the meet at Nippon Gaishi Arena.

“The race unfolded the way I wanted it to, but I was kind of surprised by how slow my time was,” said Hagino, who holds the national record of 1:45.23. “But this is what happens when you haven’t competed in a while. You can only learn how to race by actually racing.

“I still have three events left and I need to focus on them.”

The meet doubles as a qualifier for the world championships in Budapest in July.

Meanwhile, the women’s 400 individual medley produced a bright new star in Yui Ohashi, who obliterated the Japan record by more than three seconds, winning in 4:31.42. Ohashi finished more than six seconds ahead of runner-up Sakiko Shimizu.

“I’m happy but shocked myself at the same time,” Ohashi said. “The world championships have been a goal of mine all long.”

Yasuhiro Koseki captured his second title of the meet, rewriting two-time double Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima’s nationalrecord in the 50 breaststroke and winning in 27.23.

“When I’m putting up times like this, I think it says a lot about the kind of shape I’m in at the moment,” Koseki said. “I hope to keep it up in the 200 on the last day.”

In the women’s 50 breast, Satomi Suzuki set a national record of 30.66 to qualify for her second event in Budapest.

Suzuki, who held off Kanako Watanabe (31.34) for the victory, said she wanted to make up for finishing second to the up-and-coming Reona Aoki in Thursday’s 100, the other race Suzuki has qualified in.

“I had a frustrating time in the 100 yesterday,” Suzuki said. “I wanted to show my strength in the 50 and if I could do that, I thought I had a shot at the record.”

Rikako Ikee triumphed in the 200 free (1:57.07) for her second title of the competition.

Kohei Yamamoto won the men’s 1,500 freestyle (15:03.90) but did not meet the qualifying standard for Budapest.