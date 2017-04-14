Wilson scores in OT as Caps rally past Leafs

Heavily favored to beat the young and inexperienced Toronto Maple Leafs, the Stanley Cup-contending Washington Capitals weren’t supposed to be the team that flubbed and floundered at the start of the playoffs.

Playing some of their worst hockey of the season, the Capitals fell behind by two goals early but came back to force overtime. Tom Wilson scored 5:15 into extra period for a 3-2 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night.

“It’s hard to say what was up there,” captain Alex Ovechkin said. “Maybe we was a little bit nervous, maybe kind of feel the pressure a little bit. But when they score, all the bench said, ‘Just calm down and let’s play our way.’ Coming back in after first there was no panic, obviously still lots of minutes to play. . . . We just grinded it out and win in overtime.”

Playoff star and 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Justin Williams scored twice in regulation and Braden Holtby stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced to give Wilson the opportunity to be the hero. The fourth-line winger who grew up a Maple Leafs fan in Toronto beat Frederik Andersen to the far side for his first NHL playoff goal.

Williams said to Wilson afterward, “It feels good, doesn’t it?” The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals could exhale because they survived a serious scare from the Maple Leafs in their playoff opener.

Despite having nine players making their playoff debuts, Toronto showed no fear of Washington, as rookie Mitch Marner scored 1:35 in and Jake Gardiner made it 2-0 at the 9:44 mark. Andersen made 41 saves but lost track of the puck in front of him on Williams’ second goal and should have stopped Wilson’s shot.

“I thought Freddie was really good, and then he’d probably like to have that back,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “But he gave us an opportunity, so I don’t think you can argue with that.”

Predators 1, Blackhawks 0

In Chicago, Pekka Rinne made 29 saves, Viktor Arvidsson scored in the first period and Nashville beat the Blackhawks in Game 1.

Rinne’s second career postseason shutout sent the Predators to just their second playoff win in Chicago in seven tries. Nashville did not have a 1-0 victory during the regular season.

Corey Crawford had 19 saves for the Blackhawks.

Ducks 3, Flames 2

In Anaheim, Jakob Silfverberg scored the tiebreaking power-play goal late in the second period, and captain Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist to lead the Ducks in the series opener.

Rickard Rakell scored the tying goal after Calgary made a horrendous line change in the second period, and John Gibson made 30 saves for Anaheim.

Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett scored and Brian Elliott stopped 38 shots for the wild-card Flames. Calgary is winless in Anaheim since April 25, 2006, when the Flames won a playoff game in a series won by the Ducks.