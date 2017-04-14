Darvish strikes out 10 as Rangers hammer Angels

The Texas Rangers knew it wouldn’t be long before Yu Darvish had a dominant start and got rewarded for it.

The Los Angeles Angels are still waiting for their starting rotation to do something noteworthy.

Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and Carlos Gomez hit a leadoff homer in the Rangers’ comprehensive 8-3 victory Thursday.

Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited the Halos to five singles and two walks, improving to 8-2 in his career against the Angels. With his breaking pitches dipping precipitously, the Los Angeles lineup couldn’t do much against him.

“I had a sharp, good slider,” Darvish said through a translator. “It’s got a big break on it.”

Darvish went winless in his first two starts of the season, thanks to a blown save and meager run support, but he got plenty of backing at the Big A. Nomar Mazara also homered and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs for the Rangers, who took two of three from their AL West rivals.

“That’s exactly what Yu needs to do when he goes out, and that’s to pound the strike zone,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s got swing-and-miss stuff.”

Except for Los Angeles’ three-run rally in the ninth Tuesday to a 10th-inning victory, the Rangers thoroughly dominated the Angels, outscoring them 16-6 in the final two games.

“Especially after that first night, giving one away, our guys stayed engaged,” Banister said. “They did a great job.”

Ricky Nolasco (0-2) yielded eight hits and five runs in five innings, adding to the Angels’ problems with their starters.

Los Angeles’ rotation appeared to be its weak spot this season, and the first 10 games have proved it. The Angels’ starting pitchers have a 6.00 ERA while yielding 50 hits in 51 innings — and even worse, a starter has made it through six full innings only once all year.

“These guys are going to pitch better,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “The snapshots of the first couple of times around the order . . . I think everybody can come to the same conclusion, that they’re not getting to a certain point in the game that we’re going to need.”

He added: “You can absorb it a little bit, and our offense picked us up. Our bullpen has picked up innings, but you’re not going to finish well if that’s going to be the rule how they’re going to pitch. We have a lot of confidence they’re going to turn it around.”

Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the Angels, who were routed in the last two games of their homestand after a 4-0 start. Espinosa, a native of nearby Santa Ana, has three ninth-inning homers and 12 RBIs in the first 10 games with the Angels.

“In that situation, I’m not going to give away an at-bat,” Espinosa said. “It’s still an important at-bat.”

Mets 9, Marlins 8 (16)

In Miami, Travis d’Arnaud led off the 16th inning with a home run, giving him a career-high four hits, and New York beat the Marlins for its fifth straight win.

The game was the longest in the five-year history of Marlins Park, took more than 5½ hours and ended well past midnight. D’Arnaud also had a bases-loaded triple in the second, and teammate Yoenis Cespedes had his second multihomer game in three nights.

D’Arnaud’s homer came on the 475th pitch of the night, and the first from Adam Conley (1-1). Marlins relievers retired 13 consecutive batters before the homer.

Miami’s Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in the first inning, increasing his RBI total to 16, most in the majors.

Neither team had a runner in scoring position in extra innings until Miami’s 15th. Miguel Rojas led off with a single and advanced on a sacrifice but was stranded by Hansel Robles (2-0), who pitched two scoreless innings.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the ninth.

Cubs 4, Dodgers 0

In Chicago, Brett Anderson beat his former team with five solid innings, and center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made two outstanding catches against the ivy to lead the Cubs past Los Angeles.

Chicago’s Koji Uehara worked a scoreless eighth inning.

Twins 11, Tigers 5

In Detroit, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman homered for Minnesota, and the Twins took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild outing by Jordan Zimmermann.

Red Sox 4, Pirates 3

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning, lifting the hosts past Pittsburgh in a makeup from a rainout in the opening series.

Royals 3, Athletics 1

In Kansas City, Jason Vargas carried a shutout into the eighth and the hosts finally generated some early offense to snap an eight-game skid against Oakland.

Yankees 3, Rays 2

In New York, Aaron Hicks homered twice, including a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh inning, and the Yankees moved above .500 for the first time this season.

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Orioles closer Zach Britton escaped a nervy ninth inning and Baltimore handed the hosts their sixth consecutive loss.

White Sox 10, Indians 4

In Cleveland, Tim Anderson homered on the game’s first pitch, Matt Davidson added a three-run shot in a five-run first inning and the hosts beat the slumping Indians.

Brewers 5, Reds 1

In Cincinnati, Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered, Jimmy Nelson turned in his second straight strong start and Milwaukee snapped the Reds’ four-game winning streak.

Rockies 3, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Trevor Story hit a two-run homer and five Colorado pitchers combined on a five-hitter in a victory over the Giants.