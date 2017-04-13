Seto tops rival Hagino by a whisker in 400 IM at nationals

Two-time world champion Daiya Seto edged Rio Olympic winner Kosuke Hagino in the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the national swimming championships Thursday.

Seto beat his good friend and the defending national champion Hagino by a hair at the wall, finishing in 4 minutes, 10.44 seconds — 0.01 seconds ahead of Hagino.

This meet doubles as a qualifier for this summer’s world championships in Budapest.

“My time wasn’t great, but this is one I’ve wanted to win for a long time,” Seto said.

It was Hagino’s first meet in Japan since he had elbow surgery following the Rio Olympics in August. He only returned to competition in March.

“It was my first competition here at home and I’m looking forward to the remaining three days,” Hagino said. “I thought I had him in the end, but all credit to Daiya.”

Sixteen-year-old Rikako Ikee collected her first win of the meet in the women’s 50 butterfly in 25.51, coming within 0.01 of her own Japan record. She finished more than a second ahead of runner-up Ai Soma.

Ikee, Japan’s big female hope for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is entered in five races at this competition and will swim in Friday’s 200 free.

“When I looked up, I thought my time was 24.50 for a second,” Ikee said. “My time wasn’t bad. I’d like to think this will get me going. I’ll have more opportunities at a record.”

Chihiro Igarashi topped the women’s 400 free in 4:08.28.

In the men’s 100 breaststroke B final, Ryo Tateishi, who said after the heats that he would retire following the championships, finished sixth in 1:01.97.

Tateishi will swim in Sunday’s 200 breast, the final event of his career, and the one in which he won bronze at the London Olympics.

“The 200 is a special race to me so I want to give it everything I have right to the end,” Tateishi said. “Regardless of the result, I want to go out with a smile on my face.”