49ers willing to trade No. 2 pick in draft

With just more than two weeks before his first NFL draft as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, John Lynch said there is interest from other teams about acquiring the No. 2 overall pick.

If the right offer comes, Lynch said Wednesday he’d be open to a trade.

“We’re open for business,” Lynch said. “We’d listen to anything. I’ve always said you don’t like being 2-14, but you like having the second pick. I think it puts you in the driver’s seat with a lot of options at your disposal and we’ll explore every single one of them.”

The Niners go into the draft with needs all over the roster as Lynch and first-year coach Kyle Shanahan look to rebuild an organization that has won just seven games the past two seasons.

If they keep the selection, they’ll get their pick of the litter after Cleveland selects first overall. Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett is considered by many experts to be the top prospect on the board but the quarterback-needy Browns could choose to go in that direction instead with North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky a possible choice.

“There’s a lot to like about him,” Lynch said. “I also know that it’s that time of year and what are we 15-16 days (out)? A lot can happen in those days. I know it’s fluid for us, the process. I’m sure it’s fluid for them and everyone else.”