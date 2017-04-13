Celtics conquer Bucks, claim top seed in Eastern Conference

Isaiah Thomas was able to watch from the bench while the Celtics finished off the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular-season finale.

The Boston star got a little bit of rest — and the No. 1 seed he wanted, too.

“It’s very special. For me it is,” Thomas said after scoring 13 points with eight assists in a 112-94 victory over the resting Bucks on Wednesday night. “I’ve never been a No. 1 seed. I’m excited now. But once you get the playoffs, the seedings go out the window.”

Gerald Green scored 18 points, 10 of them in a 25-2 fourth-quarter run that put the game away. A few minutes earlier, Cleveland lost its finale against Toronto to guarantee Boston home-court advantage through the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bulls’ victory over Brooklyn gave them the eighth seed and a first-round matchup against the Celtics. Game 1 is Sunday.

The Bucks were already locked into the sixth seed and a first-round matchup with Toronto, allowing them to rest Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tony Snell and Matthew Dellavedova. Spencer Hawes had 15 points in 17 minutes, and Michael Beasley also scored 15 for Milwaukee.

The Celtics finished the season with a three-game winning streak while Cleveland lost its last four. The defending NBA champions resting LeBron James for the last two games.

Raptors 98, Cavaliers 83

In Cleveland, Jonas Valanciunas made his first career 3-pointer and Toronto closed the regular season with a win over the Cavaliers, who didn’t play their “Big 3” All-Stars so they’re playoff-ready.

Bulls 112, Nets 73

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler scored 25 points, and the Bulls beat Brooklyn to clinch a playoff spot.

Heat 110, Wizards 102

In Miami, Goran Dragic scored 28 points, Hassan Whiteside added 24 points and 18 rebounds, and the Heat beat Washington while being eliminated from the playoffs.

Pacers 104, Hawks 86

In Indianapolis, Paul George finished with 32 points and 11 boards and the hosts nabbed a playoff spot.

Knicks 114, 76ers 113

In New York, Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points after deciding to play in what could be his final game with the Knicks, and New York beat the 76ers.

Rockets 123, Timberwolves 118

In Houston, James Harden had his 22nd triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Rockets wrap up the regular season with a victory over the Timberwolves.

Mavericks 100, Grizzlies 93

In Memphis, Nicolas Brussino and Devin Harris each scored 15 points and Dallas snapped a five-game losing streak.

Nuggets 111, Thunder 105

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook was on pace for another triple-double at halftime with eight assists, five points and five rebounds in 18 minutes before coach Billy Donovan decided to rest him for the second half against Denver.

Magic 113, Pistons 109

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Elfrid Payton scored 21 points and the Magic overcame a late-run by Detroit to win their season-finale.

Jazz 101, Spurs 97

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward scored 14 and Utah held on to edge San Antonio.

Clippers 115, Kings 95

In Los Angeles, DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and the Clippers defeated Sacramento to clinch the No. 4 seed in the West and home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Warriors 109, Lakers 94

In Oakland, Kevin Durant had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his final playoff tuneup, and the Warriors beat the Lakers in both teams’ final regular-season game.

Pelicans 105, Trail Blazers 100

In Portland, Jordan Crawford had 15 points and New Orleans snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over the playoff-bound Trail Blazers.