Romine slam powers Tigers past Twins

The moment he made contact, Andrew Romine could tell he had a chance at his first career grand slam.

“I could feel it. I hit it on the barrel,” the Detroit utilityman said. “It was a matter of whether it was going to stay fair. Once I realized that, there was a lot of adrenaline going on.”

Romine cleared the bases in the fourth inning, and the Tigers rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Wednesday. Detroit trailed 3-0 before scoring five runs in the fourth, with Romine delivering the key hit when his drive to right field easily cleared the wall to give the Tigers the lead.

Michael Fulmer (1-0) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings, walking one and striking out seven. Detroit’s maligned bullpen pitched three hitless innings, with Alex Wilson working the final two for his third career save and first this season.

With closer Francisco Rodriguez unavailable after pitching the previous two days, Wilson walked two in the ninth but retired Eduardo Escobar on a flyball to end it.

Kyle Gibson (0-1) allowed five runs and four hits in four innings. Brian Dozier led off the game with a homer for Minnesota.

Detroit has won five of six to take sole possession of first place in the AL Central. The Tigers and Twins entered the day tied for the lead.

Minnesota was ahead 3-0 when Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the fourth. Tyler Collins hit an RBI single, but after James McCann’s flare was caught by Dozier, the second baseman, Gibson was one out away from getting out of the jam with the lead still intact.

Instead, Romine connected on a 1-2 slider.

Cardinals 6, Nationals 1

In Washington, Mike Leake outpitched 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, Stephen Piscotty homered and had five RBIs, and St. Louis topped the Nationals to avoid a three-game sweep.

Leake (1-1) gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked none over seven shutout innings. The right-hander allowed hits to the first two batters, then picked off a runner before getting 19 straight outs. The streak ended when Daniel Murphy singled with two outs in the seventh.

Scherzer (1-1) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out 10, the 50th time in his career he reached double figures in strikeouts.

White Sox 2, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Derek Holland held the Indians hitless until the sixth inning and late fill-in Matt Davidson had a two-run single for Chicago.

Yankees 8, Rays 4

In New York, Jordan Montgomery showed power and poise in his major league debut after allowing Rickie Weeks’ two-run homer in the first inning, and the Yankees rallied past sloppy Tampa Bay to get back to .500.

Padres 6, Rockies 0

In Denver, Zach Lee and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, Ryan Schimpf homered as part of a four-run first inning and San Diego blanked Colorado.

Reds 9, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, Reds rookie Amir Garrett threw another gem, taking a shutout into the seventh inning and leading Cincinnati over the Pirates for a three-game sweep.

Mets 5, Phillies 4

In Philadelphia, Zack Wheeler earned his first win in 2½ years, Michael Conforto hit a solo homer and New York held off the Phillies to complete a three-game sweep.

Brewers 2, Blue Jays 0

In Toronto, Chase Anderson and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Jonathan Villar homered and Milwaukee handed the Blue Jays their fifth straight loss.

Braves 5, Marlins 4

In Miami, Ender Inciarte hit two home runs and Tyler Flowers had a go-ahead single in the ninth inning to help Atlanta break a five-game losing streak by rallying past the hosts

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki struck out in the sixth.

Miami reliever Junichi Tazawa blew his first save opportunity of the season. He allowed two hits, a run and a walk in one inning.

Dodgers 2, Cubs 0

In Chicago, Brandon McCarthy pitched four-hit ball over six innings, Andrew Toles hit his first leadoff homer and Los Angeles blanked Chicago after the Cubs received their championship rings.

Orioles 12, Red Sox 5

In Boston, Trey Mancini hit two of Baltimore’s five home runs, all in the first three innings.

Athletics 8, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Andrew Triggs pitched six shutout innings, Jed Lowrie drove in three runs and Oakland defeated the Royals.

Rangers 8, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the fifth, and Texas prevented a third straight late-inning comeback by the Angels.

Astros 10, Mariners 5

In Seattle, Jose Altuve hit three singles and drew two walks, helping Houston overcome an early five-run deficit against the Mariners

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki was 2-for-4, including his first double of the season, and scored a run.

Giants 6, Diamondbacks 2

In San Francisco, Matt Cain allowed one run over five-plus innings for his first win since last August in the Giants’ victory against Arizona.