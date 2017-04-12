Romo basks in honorary day with Mavericks

Coach Rick Carlisle draped his arm around Tony Romo as the crowd roared in the final minutes of the Dallas Mavericks’ honorary game for the retiring Cowboys quarterback.

Fans desperately wanted to see the career passing leader for the storied Cowboys franchise get in for at least a few seconds in a meaningless 109-91 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, and he was acting like he might actually play.

It just wasn’t going to happen because Romo wasn’t on the roster and didn’t sign a contract. He showed his football No. 9 with a white “Dallas” across the front of the jersey just once — when he was introduced with the starters before the game.

“Obviously we knew we couldn’t check him in,” said star Dirk Nowitzki, who helped hatch the plan to honor Romo. “We were faking it and the crowd was loving it. And they wanted to see him out there so bad. We just couldn’t pull it off.”

Gary Harris scored 20 points in the first game for the Nuggets (39-42) since getting eliminated from the playoffs. Nowitzki led Dallas with 21 points.

With nothing at stake in a lost season that will be the worst for Dallas (32-49) since going 20-62 in 1997-98, the Mavericks followed through with an idea that Nowitzki and owner Mark Cuban discussed weeks ago at a party after the 19-year veteran reached 30,000 career points.

Even then, it was clear Romo wasn’t returning to the Cowboys. Ultimately, he decided not to play for another team after losing the starting job he held for 10 years to rookie Dak Prescott following a back injury in the preseason last year.

Romo, who turns 37 this month, had his honorary day with the Mavericks exactly a week after he announced he was leaving football to become the No. 1 NFL analyst at CBS.

After going through the morning shootaround, pregame warmups and the pretend starter introduction, Romo took the floor to address fans at the end of a brief ceremony in which Carlisle and Nowitzki also spoke.

“This is an honor that I could never dream of,” said Romo, who rose to fame as an undrafted player out of lower-division Eastern Illinois in 2003. “It’s a little embarrassing, but I’ll tell you what, I’m a very lucky guy. Thank you, Dallas. I love you.”

Wearing a dark blue warmup top, Romo sat next to Cuban, who tried to persuade commissioner Adam Silver to let Romo play. Instead, Cuban was the one pulling Romo back to his seat with the crowd roaring and chanting his name in the final minutes.

“I told him what I was going to do and said, ‘Fine me if you don’t like it,’ ” Cuban said of his conversation with Silver. “But once he said the contract wasn’t getting approved, then he kind of killed that.”

Hawks 103, Hornets 76

In Atlanta, Dwight Howard had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the resurgent Hawks won their fourth straight game, routing the listless Hornets to wrap up the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks will face the Washington Wizards in the opening round of the playoffs.

Thunder 100, Timberwolves 98

In Minneapolis, Victor Oladipo scored 20 points and hit a jumper with 6.3 seconds to play to lift Russell Westbrook-less Oklahoma City over Minnesota.

Lakers 108, Pelicans 96

In Los Angeles, Metta World Peace scored a team-leading 18 points during what might have been his final home game for the Lakers.

Kings 129, Suns 104

In Sacramento, Buddy Hield scored a career-high 30 points and Ty Lawson had his first career triple-double, getting 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.