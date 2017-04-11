Goromaru expected to leave Toulon: source

Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru looks set to leave French first-division club Toulon, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

The source said the 31-year-old Goromaru is considering not renewing his deal with Toulon and is looking for a new club to play for either overseas or in Japan.

A return to Japan could see Goromaru rejoin his former Top League club Yamaha Jubilo.

After leaving Super Rugby side Queensland Reds, Goromaru, one of the stars of Japan’s campaign at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, joined Toulon last summer on a one-year contract.

His deal with Toulon included the option of a further year with Toulon should it suit both the player and the club, but Goromaru has said he would like to ply his trade elsewhere.

Goromaru made his debut for Toulon in November but has had limited playing opportunities with the French Top 14 side.