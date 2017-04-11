Kings clean house, fire coach GM, promote Blake, Robitaille

The Los Angeles Kings on Monday fired coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi, the duo that led the franchise to its only two Stanley Cup championships.

The Kings promoted former defenseman Rob Blake to vice president and general manager. Longtime executive Luc Robitaille was promoted to team president in charge of all hockey and business operations.

The moves bring an emphatic end to the best era in the mostly ordinary history of the Kings, a Second Six expansion franchise. Los Angeles won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, but hasn’t won a playoff round since.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and was made with an enormous amount of consideration for what we have accomplished in our past,” said Dan Beckerman, the president of AEG, the sports conglomerate that owns the Kings. “But the present and future of our organization is the highest priority.”

The Kings (39-35-8) missed the playoffs this spring for the second time in three years with their worst record since 2009. They finished 10th in the 14-team Western Conference, fading down the stretch with a veteran-laden team that struggled to keep up with faster, younger opponents.

Since shortly after his playing career ended, Blake has been an executive under Lombardi, who has run the Kings since April 2006. Lombardi built a Cup-winning franchise and then undermined it by handing out lucrative contracts to underachieving veterans, and many of his recent moves didn’t pan out.

Robitaille has been in charge of the Kings’ business operations for the past 10 years. Both Blake and Robitaille are Hall of Fame players, and both are former Kings captains, playing 14 seasons apiece with the franchise.

“Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for what Dean and Darryl have accomplished for the Kings franchise,” Beckerman said. “They built this team and helped lead us to two Stanley Cup championships and will forever be remembered as all-time greats in Kings history.

“But with that level of accomplishment comes high expectations, and we have not met those expectations for the last three seasons. With the core players we have in place, we should be contending each year for the Stanley Cup. Our failure to meet these goals has led us to this change.”

Sutter is the winningest coach in Kings history. He went 225-147-53 after taking over in December 2011 and reteaming with Lombardi, his friend and former boss in San Jose.