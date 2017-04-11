Heat remain in hunt for playoffs

For the Miami Heat, the season is going down to the final night.

They need a win.

They need some help.

But they still have a chance.

Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game’s final four from the foul line in overtime, and the Heat kept their postseason hopes alive by rallying past the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday night.

The Heat (40-41) remained No. 9 in the Eastern Conference, a game behind No. 7 Indiana (41-40) and a tiebreaker behind No. 8 Chicago (40-41).

“We think it’s meant to be,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But we have to take care of business.”

That, and get some assistance. For the Heat to reach the postseason — a near-impossibility after its 11-30 start — either Indiana or Chicago must lose.

Here’s Wednesday’s slate: Miami hosts Washington (which is locked into the No. 4 spot), Chicago hosts NBA-worst Brooklyn, and Indiana hosts Atlanta.

“It’s win or go home,” Heat guard Josh Richardson said. “Win, and we still might go home.”

Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Miami. Richardson scored 19 points, James Johnson had 16 and Goran Dragic added 15.

Deron Williams had a season-high 35 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who fell to 0-7 this season when LeBron James doesn’t play.

Cleveland was also without Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson, and fell a game behind Boston for No. 1 in the East.

James sat with a right calf strain. Irving has a sore left knee.

“I thought the effort was great,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It was unbelievable.”

Kevin Love scored 25 points, Channing Frye had 21 and Kyle Korver had 18 for Cleveland, which wasted a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead and lost in OT for the second straight day.

On Sunday, the Cavs were up 26 going into the fourth in Atlanta. This time, the lead going into the fourth was 11.

“I don’t think you take too much out of it,” Korver said.

Miami survived despite two Cleveland four-point plays in overtime, including one by Williams with 34 seconds left that put the Heat down one. But Miami rallied for its 29th win in the last 40 games.

“Even if we wouldn’t have started 11-30, to go to the last game and have an opportunity to be in the playoffs, you would take that,” Tyler Johnson said.

“But I think it makes it that much more special knowing everybody was kicking dirt on us two months ago.”

Jazz 105, Warriors 99

In Oakland, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Joe Johnson added a key 3-pointer with 80 seconds remaining and Utah snapped Golden State’s 14-game winning streak.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, his team already assured of the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, opted to rest most of his starters for the entire fourth quarter and the Jazz (50-31) took advantage to end a seven-game losing streak at Oracle Arena.

George Hill had 20 points and Johnson finished with 19, including five 3s, as Utah also kept alive its shot at moving past the Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the West.

Stephen Curry had 28 points in three quarters for the Warriors (66-15), while Kevin Durant added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his second game back from a knee injury.

The Jazz won despite being without Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors, Rodney Hood and Raul Neto, all of whom have been nursing nagging injuries.

In Other Games

Pacers 120, 76ers 111

In Philadelphia, Paul George scored 17 of his 27 points in the opening quarter and Indiana inched closer to clinching a berth in the NBA playoffs.

Thaddeus Young added 20 points, Myles Turner scored 18 and Kevin Seraphin had 17 to give the Pacers (41-40) their fourth straight victory and push them one win away from guaranteeing a playoff spot for the sixth time in the past seven years.

Philadelphia (28-53) lost for the seventh straight time and finished with a home record of 17-24. The Sixers conclude their fifth straight season out of the playoffs Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot paced the Sixers with 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17.

Celtics 114, Nets 105

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points to help the Celtics beat back a fourth-quarter charge and defeat Brooklyn to keep alive hopes of securing the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

Boston clinched the Atlantic Division title and can finish with no worse than the No. 2 seed.

With Cleveland’s overtime loss at Miami on Monday night, a Boston win in its regular-season finale against Milwaukee on Wednesday would give the Celtics the No. 1 seed. But if Boston loses to the Bucks and Cleveland wins its finale against Toronto, the Cavs would own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 3-1 head-to-head record with Boston.

Al Horford added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Jeremy Lin led the Nets with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Brook Lopez finished with 25 points, and passed Buck Williams to become the franchise’s career leading scorer with a jumper late in the fourth quarter.

Bulls 122, Magic 75

In Chicago, emergency starter Jerian Grant had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists, and the Bulls routed Orlando to move closer to a postseason berth.

Chicago led by as many as 47 points in their largest margin of victory this season. They would have clinched a playoff berth with a Miami loss to Cleveland, but the Heat’s rally means Chicago will have until its final regular-season game.

The Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Bucks 89, Hornets 79

In Milwaukee, Tony Snell scored 16 points, Jason Terry had season highs of 15 points and five 3-pointers, and the Bucks downed Charlotte.

Center Greg Monroe provided punch in the paint with 16 points and nine rebounds for Milwaukee, which clinched at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his third triple-double of the season with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, clinching the feat after firing a pass with 54 seconds left to Khris Middleton for a 3.

The Hornets led for much of the first three quarters despite being without leading scorer Kemba Walker because of a hyperextended left knee.

Trailing 66-61 going into the fourth, Milwaukee asserted control in the final period with Terry hitting from the outside and Monroe controlling the middle. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 13 points for Charlotte.

Wizards 105, Pistons 101

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Washington beat Detroit in the final game at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Markieff Morris added 20 points for the Wizards, while Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 22.

The highlight of the night for Detroit fans was a halftime ceremony that honored the top players from the three championship teams, with Isiah Thomas and Dennis Rodman posing for pictures with Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups.

Trail Blazers 99, Spurs 98

In Portland, Noah Vonleh made a layup at the buzzer and the hosts beat San Antonio despite resting starters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Shabazz Napier scored a career-high 32 points for Portland, which won its third straight a day after Denver’s loss to Oklahoma City gave the Blazers the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 18 points.

Portland took an 88-87 lead on Napier’s 3-pointer before Bryn Forbes answered with a 3 for the Spurs. San Antonio extended the lead on Jonathon Simmons’ dunk and Kyle Anderson’s basket.

Clippers 125, Rockets 96

In Los Angeles, Chris Paul scored 19 points, Blake Griffin added 18 and the Clippers Angeles routed Houston to remain tied with Utah in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed.

Los Angeles earned its sixth consecutive victory shortly after the Jazz won at Golden State. Both teams are 50-31 with one game remaining before they meet in the playoffs with only home court yet to be decided.

Former Clipper Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points. James Harden shot 2 of 9 for 14 points, well under his 29.3 average. He missed 5 of 6 3-pointers.