Posey appears OK after getting beaned in head

The Giants are relieved star catcher Buster Posey appears to be OK after getting hit in the helmet with a pitch.

Posey was doing well after being struck by a 151-kph fastball in the first inning Monday, a scary moment in San Francisco’s 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks during its home opener.

Posey left the game and was to be checked on Monday night and into Tuesday, then re-evaluated. The Giants will take no chances and he is likely to sit out Tuesday’s game.

“He’s doing good. He’s doing fine,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

Taijuan Walker’s 0-1 fastball with two outs in the first inning sent the Gold Glove catcher immediately to ground. Athletic trainer Dave Groeschner sprinted toward the plate and Bochy was right behind. Posey got up on his own but exited the game, with Nick Hundley entering to pinch run and stay in the game behind the plate.

Bochy said if Posey weren’t a catcher, he might have been OK to remain in the game, but the Giants wanted to be cautious with the 2012 NL MVP and 2010 NL Rookie of the Year.

“It’s a scary moment, dangerous moment,” Bochy said. “It’s one of the worst sounds you can hear in baseball, the ball hitting the helmet. It’s a scary moment. There’s been a lot of damage to hitters hit in the head.”

Walker (1-1) was booed at the conclusion of the inning, when he came up to bat and at every other opportunity by the AT&T Park sellout crowd of 42,129. Home run king Barry Bonds was among those in attendance.

“I was a little bit shaken up after hitting Posey in the head,” Walker said. “It’s always a little scary and I never want to do that.”

Matt Moore (1-1) struck out five in eight impressive innings for the Giants. He worried about his catcher.

“Talking to him after he was like, ‘I feel fine,’ ” Moore said. “I checked on him a couple times throughout the game and he said it was staying the same. . . .”

The Giants scored three runs in the fourth on a trio of successive plays at the plate.

Brandon Crawford added a sacrifice fly in the seventh after Hunter Pence doubled to start the inning.

Yankees 8, Rays 1

In New York, Michael Pineda retired his first 20 batters before Evan Longoria lined a double down the left-field line, and he wound up pitching two-hit ball over 7⅔ innings in the Yankees’ home opener.

Pineda (1-1) struck out 11, walked none and threw 67 of 93 pitches for strikes.

In Other Games

Reds 7, Pirates 1

Mets 4, Phillies 3

Nationals 14, Cardinals 6

Cubs 3, Dodgers 2

Padres 5, Rockies 3

Tigers 2, Red Sox 1

Athletics 2, Royals 0

Marines 6, Astros 0