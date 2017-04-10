Red Wings triumph in final game at ‘The Joe’

Henrik Zetterberg walked along a red carpet, through a sea of red-clad fans and into Joe Louis Arena for one final game.

For Red Wings fans and their star forward, it was time to celebrate.

Zetterberg scored in his 1,000th NHL game to help Detroit beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 Sunday, fueling a party-like atmosphere in the arena’s finale as a hockey venue.

“I don’t think I ever had goosebumps this many times in a game,” Zetterberg said.

He wasn’t alone.

The last game at the building known as The Joe stirred emotions for many of the 20,000-plus in attendance, including Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman.

“I played my whole career here and I didn’t experience anything like this,” said the Tampa Bay general manager, who decided to attend the game after his Lightning were eliminated from playoff contention. Yzerman dropped the ceremonial first puck Saturday.

It didn’t look or sound as if nothing was at stake for the former NHL powers in the regular-season finale for both teams.

“It’s unfortunate that both teams aren’t going to be in the playoffs,” New Jersey coach John Hynes said. “The last game of the regular season sometimes can be a tougher game for people to get up for, but to be in this environment in this building against the Red Wings is special.”

Fans were fired up hours before the puck dropped, they rose to their feet and roared when the team skated onto the ice just before the national anthem and didn’t stop cheering even when the final horn sounded. And about 30 minutes after the game ended, it was difficult to spot an empty seat during a postgame ceremony that included former players such as Yzerman and coaches, including Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman.

“I went to the one in Montreal in 1996 when they closed the Forum,” Bowman said. “The fans here, I don’t know what it is, but they’re so much more noisy. It was a good ending to The Joe with the win.”

Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3

In Philadelphia, Bryan Bickell scored in the shootout of his final game before retiring because of multiple sclerosis, and Carolina beat the Flyers in the season finale for both teams.

Ducks 4, Kings 3 (OT)

In Anaheim, Nate Thompson scored his first goal of the season to tie it with 8:26 to play and Shea Theodore won it in overtime, helping the Ducks clinch their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title.

Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 2

In Toronto, There will be no Battle of Ontario in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice, but Toronto dropped its regular-season finale to Columbus and will face the Washington Capitals in the opening round of its first postseason since 2013.

Rangers 3, Penguins 2

In New York, Jimmy Vesey scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Rangers beat Pittsburgh.

Ryan McDonagh had a goal and an assist, Derek Stepan had a goal and Mika Zibanejad added two assists for the Rangers, who will match up against the Atlantic Division champion Montreal Canadiens in the postseason.

Panthers 2, Capitals 0

In Washington, With several regulars resting — including John Carlson, Matt Niskanen and T.J. Oshie — the playoff-bound Capitals lost their regular-season finale.

Trying to prepare for the playoffs, the Capitals sat defenseman Carlson with a lower-body injury and rested defenseman Niskanen and wingers Oshie and Justin Williams in their meaningless Game 82. Braden Holtby played only the first two periods, allowing one goal on 14 shots before giving way to backup Philipp Grubauer.

Islanders 4, Senators 2

In New York, Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored in the second period and the Islanders ended the season with their sixth straight win.

Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera also scored and Nelson had an assist for New York, which was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night.

Lightning 4, Sabres 2

In Tampa, Brayden Point scored a pair of goals, including the winner with 1:24 left, as Tampa Bay topped Buffalo in the season finale for both teams.

Braydon Coburn scored a short-handed goal and Victor Hedman added an empty-netter for the disappointing Lightning, who finished 42-30-10 with 94 points, but were considered a preseason favorite to win the Eastern Conference and were less than two years removed from playing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Blues 3, Avalanche 2

In St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko netted a go-ahead goal 79 seconds after Vladimir Sobotka scored in his first NHL game in three years, lifting the Blues over Colorado.