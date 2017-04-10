Maeda records first victory; M’s blow Iwakuma’s lead

Right-hander Kenta Maeda became the first Japanese pitcher to pick up a win in the major leagues this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers scored in all but three innings and defeated the Colorado Rockies 10-6 on Sunday.

Maeda gave up four runs and five hits, including a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon, while striking out five in five innings at Coors Field and received backing from a 15-hit offense led by Corey Seager and Justin Turner, who each drove in two runs.

After the game, Maeda reflected on the first-pitch curveball Blackmon ripped for a two-run homer in the third, saying it was a pitch he regrets throwing.

“I was unsure about that pitch. I could’ve done better today. I started off pretty good and I was in good condition, but the way I wasted runs was terrible,” said Maeda.

“The wind was strong and my sliders weren’t effective. I’m happy I got the win but not happy with the way I pitched. I hope to find a way to pitch better,” he said.

At Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Hisashi Iwakuma limited the damage to a run and two hits in six innings of work, but saw his chances to earn a win blown when the Los Angeles Angels came from behind to score seven runs in the ninth in a 10-9 walkoff victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Andrew Bailey (2-0), who pitched a perfect ninth, posted his second win of the season while Edwin Diaz (0-1), the sixth of the Mariners pitchers to take the mound, surrendered three runs on three hits while walking two in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

“It just goes to show how unpredictable the game of baseball is, but for me personally I feel like I did my job well. I had more called balls than I would’ve liked and did get myself in trouble, though,” said Iwakuma, who issued three walks.

At Citi Field in New York, Junichi Tazawa retired all three batters he faced in the seventh, but the New York Mets maintained an early lead to beat the Miami Marlins 5-2.

Ichiro Suzuki flied out in his only pinch-hit at-bat in the eighth.

Diamondbacks 3, Indians 2

In Phoenix, Patrick Corbin pitched six scoreless innings while Chris Owings homered and had three hits as Arizona completed a three-game sweep.

Pirates 6, Braves 5 (10)

In Pittsburgh, Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off Jose Ramirez in the 10th inning to lift the Pirates over Atlanta.

Cubs 7, Brewers 4

In Milwaukee, Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist homered, Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings and Chicago took the weekend series from the Brewers.

Twins 4, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco homered to back Ervin Santana’s six scoreless innings as Minnesota beat the White Sox for its best start since 2010.

Red Sox 7, Tigers 5

In Detroit, Sandy Leon broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, part of a four-run rally that lifted Boston.

Yankees 7, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Aaron Judge hit a tying home run and Starlin Castro’s RBI single keyed a four-run ninth inning.

Phillies 4, Nationals 3

In Philadelphia, Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Phillies a victory over Washington.

Reds 8, Cardinals 0

In St. Louis, Scott Feldman permitted four hits and struck out six in six-plus innings as Cincinnati beat the Cardinals to take two of three in the series.

Astros 5, Royals 4 (12)

In Houston, Jake Marisnick hit a tying home run off Kelvin Herrera in the ninth inning and Evan Gattis drew a bases-loaded walk from Matt Strahm in the 12th.

Rangers 8, Athletics 1

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo homered and had a career-high five RBIs to back Martin Perez in the Rangers’ victory over Oakland.

Giants 5, Padres 3

In San Diego, Hunter Pence and Buster Posey hit consecutive home runs, and Johnny Cueto struck out seven in seven strong innings.

Rays 7, Blue Jays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and was involved in a scrum after a slide during Tampa Bay’s victory over Toronto.