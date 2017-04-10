Deactivated Otani catches flu

Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters star Shohei Otani, who is currently on the disabled list, has been diagnosed with type B influenza, the Pacific League club announced Monday.

The 22-year-old PL MVP had been playing with a right ankle injury he suffered during the Japan Series last October, before he strained his left thigh muscles while running the bases in a game against the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Saturday.

He was removed from the active roster a day later.

Otani, who also missed the World Baseball Classic last month, is expected to move to the club’s minor league facility in Kamagaya, Chiba Prefecture, when his fever goes down.

The Fighters’ designated hitter has yet to take the mound this year, but was batting .470 with two homers and three RBIs in eight games.