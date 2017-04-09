Capitals round off regular season with victory over Bruins

The Washington Capitals were so dominant this season that they had nothing left to play for with two games left in the NHL schedule.

That’s precisely why the Bruins want to avoid them in the playoffs.

“In retrospect, it’s over and we’re through it,” Boston forward David Backes said after finishing the regular season with back-to-back losses, falling 3-1 to the Capitals on Saturday to set up a potential first-round matchup with Washington. “We did what we could through 82 games, and we can’t change it now.”

Kevin Shattenkirk scored the go-ahead goal 56 seconds after the Bruins tied it in the second period, and backup Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves for the Capitals. Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams also scored for Washington, which has won 10 of its last 11 games.

“We’ve kept working and trying to build our game for the playoffs,” said Johansson, whose Capitals have won the Presidents’ Trophy for the second straight year. “We have to keep trying to improve. We have another game tomorrow to do that, and then it’s ‘Go’ time.”

Maple Leafs 5, Penguins 3

In Toronto, Connor Brown broke a tie with 2:48 left and the Maple Leafs beat the Penguins to wrap up their first playoff spot since 2013.

Senators 3, Rangers 1

In Ottawa, the Senators beat New York to wrap up second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Wild 3, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots, Martin Hanzal scored in his return to the desert and the Wild set a franchise record with their 49th win.

Islanders 4, Devils 2

In Newark, New Jersey, Jaroslav Halak made 37 saves and Anders Lee scored twice, but the Islanders were eliminated from playoff contention despite running their winning streak to five games.

Jets 2, Predators 1

In Winnipeg, Blake Wheeler scored a short-handed goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to lift the Jets to their franchise-record seventh straight victory.

Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2

In Philadelphia, Steve Mason made 20 saves to help the Flyers beat reeling Columbus.

Kings 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Drew Doughty scored 27 seconds into overtime.

Canadiens 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

In Detroit, Alex Galchenyuk scored 1:42 into overtime.

Blues 5, Hurricanes 4 (SO)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the fourth round of the shootout.

Panthers 3, Sabres 0

In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice.

Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (SO)

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin scored the only goal in the shootout.

Oilers 3, Canucks 2

In Vancouver, Mark Letestu scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period and the Oilers clinched at least second place in the Pacific Division.

Sharks 3, Flames 1

In San Jose, Chris Tierney scored one goal and set up Mikkel Boedker for another in the second period to help the banged-up Sharks finish the regular season by beating the Flames.