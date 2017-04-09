Hamilton coasts to victory at Chinese Grand Prix

With Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel starting side-by-side on the front row at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, the stage was set for a wheel-to-wheel duel between long-dominant Mercedes and a resurgent Ferrari.

A chaotic start to the race on a wet track, however, scuttled the highly anticipated showdown as Hamilton coasted to victory for his fifth title in Shanghai and first of the new Formula One season.

Starting from pole position, Hamilton led from beginning to end to capture the race in 1 hour, 37 minutes, 36.158 seconds and pull even with Vettel atop the driver’s standings with 43 points.

Two weeks after beating Hamilton at the season-opening Australian GP, Vettel had to settle for second place this time, finishing 6.2 seconds behind his rival.

“I enjoyed the fact we were racing — not side by side, or right behind each other — but five, six, eight seconds apart,” Vettel said. “I think in the end, he was pushing, as well, which is good news.”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen drove a masterful race through traffic to move up from 16th position on the starting grid to third place, fighting off a spirited challenge from teammate Daniel Ricciardo on the final lap.

Ricciardo finished fourth, followed by Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas in sixth.

The drama-filled start after a rainy morning set the stage for Hamilton’s victory and Mercedes’ recovery after Vettel surprisingly triumphed in Australia and signaled that Ferrari had the pace this year to challenge the long-dominant silver cars at the top of F1.

The drivers had barely left the starting grid when Williams’ Lance Stroll bumped against Sergio Perez of Force India and spun off the track into a bed of gravel. A short time later, on the fourth lap, Antonio Giovinazzi hit a wet patch and slammed into the wall, severely damaging his Sauber car and bringing the race to a halt again.

During the safety-car slowdowns to remove both cars from the track, the top drivers pitted to change to softer tires, reshuffling the starting order. Hamilton emerged from the fray with a hold on the lead, but Vettel and Bottas slipped back several places and had to fight the rest of the race to catch up.

“The weather often makes it more exciting. These are some of the most exciting circumstances when you have a track that starts wet and goes through a dry phase,” Hamilton said. “This was quite good conditions for me today.”

After Vettel’s victory on the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Ferrari showed it can also match Mercedes’ pace on a traditional track with long straights following the off-season F1 rule changes that ushered in faster cars with wider tires, better aerodynamics, bigger fuel loads and increased downforce.

The goal was to increase the competition at the front of the grid — and two races into the season, the changes have certainly had an impact.

“If we can challenge Mercedes again (going forward), that’s very good news,” Vettel said. “They’ve had a very, very strong run the last couple of years, this year, as well. If we can be close, that’s good.”

Verstappen, meanwhile, made clear that Red Bull isn’t that far behind, particularly in wet conditions. The young Dutch driver passed nine cars on the opening lap and was even threatening Hamilton for the lead at one point, but fell back and eventually lost second place to Vettel.

“I had a good start and I got a bit of luck,” he said. “Nine cars is quite a lot in one lap, but of course very happy that it worked.”

The first half of the race brought plenty of daring passes as the Ferrari and Red Bull cars jockeyed for position behind Hamilton. Vettel made two brilliant passes of the Red Bull cars — bumping wheels slightly with Ricciardo — but couldn’t close the gap with Hamilton in the lead.

“Obviously, we were a little unfortunate with the safety car early on,” Vettel said. “But even if it wasn’t there, you never know how it could have impacted on the race.”