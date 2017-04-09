Lillard scores franchise-record 59 points for Blazers

Damian Lillard had no idea how close he was to the 60-point milestone.

He scored a franchise-record 59 points and matched his career high with nine 3-pointers to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 101-86 on Saturday night.

Lillard surpassed Damon Stoudamire’s 54 points with a step-back 3-pointer with 1:49 left. With the crowd on its feet, he raised his arms in celebration then pounded his chest.

He had a chance at 60, but missed the first two of a trio of free throws with 23.1 seconds left. After the first miss, he thought 60 would be out of reach. He jokingly blamed teammate Noah Vonleh for being off by a point when he shouted out his total down the final stretch.

“When I missed the second one and everybody was like, ‘Ohhh,’ I was like, ‘What happened?’ Then I made the last one and looked up and I had 59,” he said, shaking his head. “And I was like — it’s Noah’s fault.”

The Blazers stayed in front of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with just two games left.

It was Lillard’s 27th game with 30 or more points this season, a franchise high. Stoudamire set the previous franchise record for points on Jan. 14, 2005, at New Orleans.

“I knew before the game that I was going to come out and I was going to attack them. Knowing how important the game was, I decided early I was going to come out here and try to impose my will on them,” he said.

Gordon Hayward had 21 points for the Jazz, battling with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth spot in the West and home-court advantage.

The Jazz trailed by 20 points early in the fourth quarter but cut it to 90-78 on Rudy Gobert’s jumper with 4:15 to go. Lillard answered with his eighth 3-pointer of the game. The crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!” at times for the rest of the game.

The two teams also met earlier this week. Hayward scored 30 points and Gobert added 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jazz to a 106-87 victory. Rodney Hood and Derrick Favors both sat out of that game because of knee soreness.

The Blazers were without reserve guard Allen Crabbe because of left foot soreness.

Portland big man Jusuf Nurkic, who sparked the team after coming over in a trade from Denver at the deadline, missed his fifth game because of a right leg fracture, but could return if the Blazers make the playoffs.

Warriors 123, Pelicans 101

In Oakland, Kevin Durant’s first touch after missing 19 games with a knee injury? Just a driving baseline reverse and emphatic one-handed slam, and KD triumphantly returned to finish with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in helping Golden State rout New Orleans.

Bulls 107, Knicks 106

In New York, Dwyane Wade returned but Chicago sustained a potentially costly loss to Brooklyn.

Celtics 121, Hornets 114

In Charlotte, Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points, and Boston remained in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Clippers 98, Spurs 87

In San Antonio, Chris Paul had 19 points and Los Angeles beat the Spurs for its fifth straight victory.

Heat 106, Wizards 103

In Washington, Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and James Johnson hit a layup with 11 seconds left.

Bucks 90, 76ers 82

In Philadelphia, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Milwaukee beat the Sixers to clinch a playoff berth.

Pacers 127, Magic 112

In Orlando, Paul George scored 37 points and Myles Turner added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana move a step closer to a playoff berth.