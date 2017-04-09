Darvish suffers first loss of season despite solid start

Right-hander Yu Darvish pitched six strong innings but was tagged with the loss as the Texas Rangers were defeated by the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Saturday.

Darvish, who did not figure in the decision in his Opening Day start on Monday, allowed just one run in his 97-pitch outing at Globe Life Park in Arlington, but the next four pitchers wasted his four-hit effort by giving up five runs in the last three innings.

“Overall I think I pitched better than I did in my last start and this gives me a great boost to do better next time,” said Darvish.

“I don’t worry about how the opposing pitcher does because I don’t want to get caught up in his pace. It didn’t bother me,” he said when asked how he felt when Kendall Graveman (2-0) held the Rangers scoreless through the sixth.

At Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Maryland, Masahiro Tanaka was charged with three runs in five innings in a no-decision as the Baltimore Orioles edged the New York Yankees 5-4.

Tanaka yielded six hits while walking four and left the mound with the Yankees leading 4-3, but the Orioles came from behind for the second straight day with RBI singles by Mark Trumbo and Kim Hyun-soo, both off Dellin Betances (0-1), in the seventh.

The Orioles remain the only undefeated team in the majors after four games. Mychal Givens (1-0) picked up the win for pitching a perfect seventh.

“I think I started off well but as the innings progressed I wasn’t pitching the way I wanted to. As a starter I take full responsibility for today’s game,” said Tanaka.

At Citi Field in New York, Ichiro Suzuki recorded his first hit of the season when he connected for a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 8-1 victory over the New York Mets.

Ichiro also came around to score on a J.T. Realmuto single for the Marlins’ eighth and final run, and remained in the game as a right fielder.

“I have nothing special to say about my first hit. That at-bat is as important to me as the at-bat where I got my 200th hit,” said Ichiro.

In other games

White Sox 6, Twins 2

In Chicago, Avisail Garcia went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Geovany Soto homered as the White Sox handed the Twins their first loss of the season.

Angels 5, Mariners 4

In Anaheim, Mike Trout hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Andrelton Simmons made a spectacular tag at third base to complete a double play during Los Angeles’ fourth victory in five games.

Diamondbacks 11, Indians 2

In Phoenix, David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and Arizona came from behind again before pulling away late.

Phillies 17, Nationals 3

In Philadelphia, Howie Kendrick had a bases-loaded triple while the Phillies scored 12 runs for the biggest first inning in team history.

Cubs 11, Brewers 6

In Milwaukee, NL MVP Kris Bryant broke out of his early slump by driving in his first three runs of the season and Chicago overcame a shaky start by Kyle Hendricks.

Rockies 4, Dodgers 2

In Denver, Clayton Kershaw surrendered back-to-back homers for the first time in his career, with Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra going deep in the sixth.

Padres 2, Giants 1

In San Diego, rookie Manuel Margot doubled twice off Madison Bumgarner, Jhoulys Chacin and two relievers held San Francisco to five hits.

Royals 7, Astros 3

In Houston, Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo homer early and Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez both went deep during a six-run eighth inning.

Rays 3, Blue Jays 2 (11)

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Toronto reliever Casey Lawrence made his major league debut and wound up walking home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning.

Cardinals 10, Reds 4

In St. Louis, Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and the Cardinals beat Cincinnati to spoil Bronson Arroyo’s return to the majors.

Pirates 6, Braves 4

In Pittsburgh, Gregory Polanco had no trouble with R.A. Dickey’s knuckleball, getting three of his four hits and driving in a run off the starter.

Tigers 4, Red Sox 1

In Detroit, Jordan Zimmermann pitched six solid innings, and Jose Iglesias and James McCann homered.