Lightning beat Canadiens 4-2

Tampa Bay rookie Yanni Gourde pointed to the two points in the standings — not his own two goals.

“It’s pretty amazing feeling scoring two goals against Montreal in this building, but what we really wanted was two points tonight and that was my main concern,” said Gourde, from St. Narcisse, Quebec. “It’s amazing just being in this situation, a playoff push. It’s very fun.”

Nikita Kucherov had his 40th goal of the season and the Lightning kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. It needs to win its final regular-season game Sunday against Buffalo and have Toronto and the New York Islanders lose to take the final spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Lightning are 19-6-4 since Feb. 4.

“We’ve had a lot of guys hurt, but there’s definitely been an urgency in these last 20 games where we haven’t been close to a playoff spot and now we’re a point away,” Killorn said.

Dwight King and Artturi Lehkonen scored for Montreal.

The desperate Lightning faced a Canadiens team that had already clinched first place in the Atlantic Division and rested three banged up starting defensemen — Shea Weber, Jordie Benn and Alexei Emelin.