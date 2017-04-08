Hospitalized Okposo showing signs of improvement: source

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is showing signs of improving from an undisclosed illness, though there is no timetable yet as to when he might be released from the hospital, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s condition told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres have not provided any updates since announcing Okposo is under the care of team doctors on Wednesday.

Okposo has undergone a battery of tests at Buffalo General Hospital’s neurosurgical intensive care unit since Sunday.