Roethlisberger plans to play for Steelers in 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t quite ready to head off into retirement.

Roethlisberger announced on Twitter Friday that he’s told the Steelers he plans to be under center in 2017.

“Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season,” Roethlisberger posted. “Steeler Nation will get my absolute best.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner, who turned 35 last month, hinted after Pittsburgh’s loss to New England in the AFC championship game that he needed to take stock before committing to returning.

Though everyone from coach Mike Tomlin to GM Kevin Colbert believed Roethlisberger would be back, Roethlisberger kept quiet publicly until Friday.