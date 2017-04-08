Longtime Seahawks scout Jensen dies at 60

Derrick Jensen, a two-time Super Bowl winner as a player and longtime Seattle Seahawks scout, has died after a five-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. He was 60.

The Seahawks announced that Jensen died Friday morning. He retired as a scout in 2012 as the illness began to take a toll on his ability to work.

Jensen, a tight end, spent his entire playing career with the Raiders, winning Super Bowl titles after the 1980 and 1983 seasons. He transitioned into becoming a scout after his playing career ended in 1986 and spent 22 seasons with the Seahawks.